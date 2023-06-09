Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: Full list of every vaulted and unvaulted item

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will introduce a brand new loot pool to the game. Such being the case, a few weapons/items will be vaulted to make room for newer additions. Furthermore, some older weapons/items will be unvaulted as well to change up the meta and make things interesting. That being said, not everyone is happy with these changes.
In total, there are close to 20 unvaulted items and those that have carried over from last season. Four weapons have been vaulted, and another five have been newly added to the loot pool. That being said, here's all the information about and full list of unvaulted and vaulted weapons/items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.
List of all unvaulted and vaulted weapons/items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3
Unvaulted weapons/items
According to Fortnite leakers/data-miners, a majority of the weapons and items from last season have remained in the loot pool for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Here's the list:
- Heavy Sniper Rifle
- Tactical Assault Rifle
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun
- Heisted Blink Mag SMG
- Heisted Run N' Gun SMG
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
- Maven Auto Shotgun
- Red-Eye Assault Rifle
- Tactical Pistol
- Chug Cannon
- Legendary Slurp Juice
- Combat SMG
- Drum Shotgun
- Shadow Tracker
- New version of the MK-7
- Thermal Floppers
Vaulted weapons and items
For the time being, only a handful of weapons and items that were specific to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 have been vaulted. However, this will likely change once the servers come online. But for the time being, here's the list of all vaulted weapons this season:
- Twin Mag SMG
- Combat Shotgun
- Pulse Rifle
- Cobra DMR
- Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle
- Overclocked Pulse Rifle
- Auto Aim Pistol
- Normal DMR
- Chug Splashes
- Shield Bubbles
- Shield Keg
- Mythic Enhanced Havoc Shotgun
- Dragon's Breath Sniper
Note: The list of unvaulted and vaulted weapons/items will be updated as and when information becomes available.
Thermal DMR and four other weapons coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3
Aside from the list of vaulted and unvaulted weapons, five new ones have been identified by leakers/data-miners. They encompass a new Mythic weapon that's part of the Transformers collaboration and a new weapon forged using the Kinetic Ore found on the island. That said, here's the list:
1) Thermal DMR
The Thermal DMR will allow players to spot opponents with ease thanks to thermal vision. This is the weapon of choice when engaging foes at long-range in the dense Jungle biome.
2) FlapJack Rifle
The FlapJack Rifle is a weapon designed around the Lewis Gun. It has automatic fire and will be useful for suppressing or pinning down opponents in combat. A Mythic variant of this weapon can also be obtained by opening Vaults present on the island.
3) Kinetic Boomerang
Similar to other Kinetic weapons present in Chapter 4, the Kinetic Boomerang utilizes the power of Kinetic Ore to function. When thrown, it will hit targets in its flight path and return to the sender. If needed, it can be recalled earlier to trigger a small explosion near the opponent.
4) Cybertron Cannon
As part of the Transformers collaboration, a powerful new Mythic weapon called the Cybertron Cannon will be part of the loot pool. It fires powerful, quick-moving, explosive projectiles that deal a lot of damage.
5) Wildwasps
Akin to wasps in real life, Wildwasps are the latest throwables to be added to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Once thrown, they will track and chase down the target. Thankfully, players will be able to lose them by jumping into water or covering themselves in mud.