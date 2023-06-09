Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: Full list of every vaulted and unvaulted item

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will introduce a brand new loot pool to the game. Such being the case, a few weapons/items will be vaulted to make room for newer additions. Furthermore, some older weapons/items will be unvaulted as well to change up the meta and make things interesting. That being said, not everyone is happy with these changes.

In total, there are close to 20 unvaulted items and those that have carried over from last season. Four weapons have been vaulted, and another five have been newly added to the loot pool. That being said, here's all the information about and full list of unvaulted and vaulted weapons/items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

List of all unvaulted and vaulted weapons/items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Unvaulted weapons/items

According to Fortnite leakers/data-miners, a majority of the weapons and items from last season have remained in the loot pool for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Here's the list:

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Tactical Assault Rifle

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Heisted Blink Mag SMG

Heisted Run N' Gun SMG

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Maven Auto Shotgun

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Tactical Pistol

Chug Cannon

Legendary Slurp Juice

Combat SMG

Drum Shotgun

Shadow Tracker

New version of the MK-7

Thermal Floppers

Vaulted weapons and items

For the time being, only a handful of weapons and items that were specific to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 have been vaulted. However, this will likely change once the servers come online. But for the time being, here's the list of all vaulted weapons this season:

Twin Mag SMG

Combat Shotgun

Pulse Rifle

Cobra DMR

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

Auto Aim Pistol

Normal DMR

Chug Splashes

Shield Bubbles

Shield Keg

Mythic Enhanced Havoc Shotgun

Dragon's Breath Sniper

Note: The list of unvaulted and vaulted weapons/items will be updated as and when information becomes available.

Thermal DMR and four other weapons coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Aside from the list of vaulted and unvaulted weapons, five new ones have been identified by leakers/data-miners. They encompass a new Mythic weapon that's part of the Transformers collaboration and a new weapon forged using the Kinetic Ore found on the island. That said, here's the list:

1) Thermal DMR

The Thermal DMR will allow players to spot opponents with ease thanks to thermal vision. This is the weapon of choice when engaging foes at long-range in the dense Jungle biome.

2) FlapJack Rifle

The FlapJack Rifle is a weapon designed around the Lewis Gun.

The FlapJack Rifle is a weapon designed around the Lewis Gun. It has automatic fire and will be useful for suppressing or pinning down opponents in combat. A Mythic variant of this weapon can also be obtained by opening Vaults present on the island.

3) Kinetic Boomerang





NEW FORTNITE SEASON IS A CERTIFIED BANGER THE KINETIC BOOMERANG IS LITERALLY JUST THE CAPTAIN AMERICA SHIELD FROM THE ENDGAME EVENT, AND I PHYSICALLY COULDN’T BE HAPPIERNEW FORTNITE SEASON IS A CERTIFIED BANGER twitter.com/i/web/status/1… THE KINETIC BOOMERANG IS LITERALLY JUST THE CAPTAIN AMERICA SHIELD FROM THE ENDGAME EVENT, AND I PHYSICALLY COULDN’T BE HAPPIERNEW FORTNITE SEASON IS A CERTIFIED BANGER twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/O0UIrLMlW3

Similar to other Kinetic weapons present in Chapter 4, the Kinetic Boomerang utilizes the power of Kinetic Ore to function. When thrown, it will hit targets in its flight path and return to the sender. If needed, it can be recalled earlier to trigger a small explosion near the opponent.

4) Cybertron Cannon

As part of the Transformers collaboration, a powerful new Mythic weapon called the Cybertron Cannon will be part of the loot pool. It fires powerful, quick-moving, explosive projectiles that deal a lot of damage.

5) Wildwasps





In-Game zur neuen Granate https://t.co/uSjFNpAIcl

Akin to wasps in real life, Wildwasps are the latest throwables to be added to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Once thrown, they will track and chase down the target. Thankfully, players will be able to lose them by jumping into water or covering themselves in mud.

