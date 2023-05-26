Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 likely to introduce Throwable Axe

With the Kinetic Blade being vaulted days ahead of the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, the community is wondering what Epic Games will add next. Given that they've been introducing a new melee weapon each season since the start of Chapter 4, many are hoping for something new. Although leakers/data miners have dug through the files, there's nothing there to indicate the same. However, there is still hope, and it's in the form of an old leak that was discovered towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 4.

The leak in question pertains to a Throwable Axe that was added to the game during the Fortnite update v18.40 and was subsequently removed as well. Given that, at the time, the Paper Bomb Kunai, which was part of the Naruto collaboration, was in the loot pool, having another melee weapon made little sense.

What if in Season 3 we finally see the Throwable Axe as a new Melee Item? Or at least something similar



What if in Season 3 we finally see the Throwable Axe as a new Melee Item? Or at least something similar

It has been sitting in the Files for way too long, so who knows!

But at the moment, without a contender, many are speculating that this Throwable Axe may be the new melee weapon of choice in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. No doubt this is based on sheer guesswork, but given the theme of the upcoming season, there is a chance that this weapon will be added to the loot pool.

The Throwable Axe would make a perfect melee weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

HYPEX @HYPEX Reminder that this "Throwable Axe" weapon was added in 18.40 and then removed, there's still no other info about it yet tho.. It's probably what the 8th wraps slot is for (from my previous tweet) Reminder that this "Throwable Axe" weapon was added in 18.40 and then removed, there's still no other info about it yet tho.. It's probably what the 8th wraps slot is for (from my previous tweet) https://t.co/ca3VmgiVS6

Taking into account that a jungle/tropical biome will be added to the island next season, having a Throwable Axe as a melee weapon makes a lot of sense. It goes with the theme of dense forests/jungles and would make for a formidable close-range weapon. Given how popular the Shockwave Hammer and Kinetic Blade have been over the past few months, the Throwable Axe will no doubt leave its mark.

Although there are no seats available to showcase how the Throwable Axe might function, it would be similar to the Lock On Pistol. Players will have to get within range before locking onto their target and throwing the Throwable Axe to inflict damage. On the flip side, it may just function as a normal battle-axe without a lock-on ability. In this case, players will have to manually aim and throw it to inflict damage. Setting this aspect aside, it will be usable as a close-quarters weapon as well.

Speeddahedgehog @Speeddahedgehog @FNChiefAko I mean on the theme of next season though it could happen @FNChiefAko I mean on the theme of next season though it could happen

Having said all that, despite information regarding the weapon being relatively limited, the community is already excited about the possibility of having the Throwable Axe in the loot pool.

As mentioned, the jungle/tropical biome would make for the perfect testing ground for this weapon. Similar to the Shockwave Hammer and Kinetic Blade, it will no doubt come in different rarities as well. More information about this potential melee weapon may surface as Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 draws nearer.

