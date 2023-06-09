Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Temple POI finally revealed

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 update is finally underway. With the tropical theme being leaked a while back, players were excited to see what the new map would look like. Many expected brand new POIs (points of interest) to replace some of the older ones. The Temple POI especially became a topic of discussion, and players could not wait to see it in-game.

POIs introduced in a new season of Fortnite have always adhered to the theme at hand and sometimes even contributed to the storyline. Players will be happy to know that the new Chapter 4 Season 3 Temple POI has finally been revealed.

The Temple POI makes its debut in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Data miners are an integral part of the Fortnite community as they go through all the game files and provide players with information about upcoming content before it goes live for the public. One such data miner, going by the name iFireMonkey on Twitter, just gave players the first look at the the Temple POI in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Based on the images posted by the individual on Twitter, the Temple POI looks quite interesting. Players are speculating there could be a rift gate on top of the Temple itself. Even if it is not present at the time of the launch, it might arrive down the road as the seasonal storyline progresses over the next few weeks.

The POI looks like it could be a potential hot drop, especially if there are plenty of chest spawns. Players can drop here for early game loot and take the opportunity to explore. This POI has been talked about for a while now, so it is highly likely everyone will be landing here the moment the servers go live.

If this POI is indeed important to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 storyline, then players can expect most of the weekly missions to revolve around this area. It's difficult to say how things will pan out right now, but the servers are expected to go live in the next couple of hours. Any doubts regarding the POI, its involvement with the storyline, and its loot concentration will be cleared once the servers go live.

To conclude, Chapter 4 Season 3 has the potential to be one of the best seasons in the game. With the seasonal storyline having an effect on not only the map but also the in-game item shop, it will be interesting to see how players adapt.

