5 ways Fortnite may disappoint in Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is set to debut on June 9, 2023. While not much is known about the upcoming season, thanks to leakers/data miners, certain details have been revealed. The island will feature a tropical/jungle biome; within it, the Last Reality may be hiding a powerful artifact in the Ruined Temples POI. But this is just the tip of the iceberg.

While expectations are high, given how the current season has turned out, the upcoming one may disappoint. Although not enough to dampen the experience for hardcore players, certain changes may bring down the excitement for the new season.

Overpowered Mythic Drum Shotgun and four other ways in which Fortnite may disappoint in Chapter 4 Season 3

1) Overpowered Mythic Drum Shotgun

Wenso @Wensoing



This boss will do a special emote when idle (think of what the Herald did) and will most likely drop the new Mythic Drum Shotgun (via:



#Fortnite Season 3's Jungle biome will have a new Jungle boss!This boss will do a special emote when idle (think of what the Herald did) and will most likely drop the new Mythic Drum Shotgun (via: @HYPEX Season 3's Jungle biome will have a new Jungle boss!This boss will do a special emote when idle (think of what the Herald did) and will most likely drop the new Mythic Drum Shotgun (via: @HYPEX)#Fortnite https://t.co/9GEUY80Tcs

Shotguns are powerful close-range weapons. In the hands of a good player, they can be used to easily perform a squad wipe. Although certain shotguns require more skill to use than others, in general, even beginners can use them, especially if they are automatic.

According to leakers/data-miners, Epic Games is working on a new Mythic Drum Shotgun for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Those who have been around since Chapter 3 will know how powerful an automatic shotgun can be. With this variant being a Mythic rarity, the community is already worried about whether or not it will be game-breaking in nature. If so, it will no doubt be nerfed.

2) Boring storyline

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



The problem with the story this Season wasn't that it took a break from the regular stuff, it's that it was completely wasted



The Quests set up the Syndicates and a war with Last Reality, even a saboteur of theirs & never expanded on them | Storyline DiscussionThe problem with the story this Season wasn't that it took a break from the regular stuff, it's that it was completely wastedThe Quests set up the Syndicates and a war with Last Reality, even a saboteur of theirs & never expanded on them | #Fortnite Storyline DiscussionThe problem with the story this Season wasn't that it took a break from the regular stuff, it's that it was completely wastedThe Quests set up the Syndicates and a war with Last Reality, even a saboteur of theirs & never expanded on them | #Fortnite https://t.co/5nCz7iYKHS

While Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 may have kicked off with a bang, the current season's storyline is rather boring, to say the least. No doubt, numerous factions were introduced to the community, and this will be used to advance the lore. But in general, things are fairly ordinary. Despite having so many characters, none felt special or created a sense of attachment.

Truth be told, not many players bothered following in-game events this time around. If Epic Games doesn't have a banger of a storyline ready for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, many players may lose interest in the game.

3) Lack of a proper protagonist/antagonist

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, Epic Games included an antagonist in the form of The Ageless. He was not villainous per se, neither was he friendly towards players.

For a supporting role, another character named Rift Warden Stellan was added. While the former was more reserved, the latter had a major impact on the storyline. However, everything went quiet at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

While characters are present on the island, none feel important enough to care about. Even Thunder, the leader of the Peace Syndicate, feels like a footnote rather than a character of importance.

If Epic Games does not deliver a proper protagonist/antagonist next season, the community could be thoroughly disappointed.

4) First-person mode may not be enabled

Wenso @Wensoing



These include sound effects for walking on mud in first person and third person.



We should see these sound effects be used in next season's jungle biome or in the "muddy" areas on the map



(via me &



#Fortnite In 24.30, new sound effects for being on Mud were addedThese include sound effects for walking on mud in first person and third person.We should see these sound effects be used in next season's jungle biome or in the "muddy" areas on the map(via me & @Loolo_WRLD In 24.30, new sound effects for being on Mud were addedThese include sound effects for walking on mud in first person and third person.We should see these sound effects be used in next season's jungle biome or in the "muddy" areas on the map(via me & @Loolo_WRLD)#Fortnite https://t.co/78hQCEbvuA

The first-person mode was leaked in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, and those who could exploit the glitch had a chance to try it out first-hand. Although it was quickly patched, it gave the community an idea of what to expect. Despite in-game files with the first-person mode being updated recently, there is still no official word.

While it is understandable that these things take time to fully develop and implement, players will be disappointed if it is given a miss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Given that Hurdling is still disabled nearly two seasons after being introduced to the game, this will be another blow to the community's expectations.

5) Jungle/tropical biome will overwhelm the island

While the presence of a jungle/tropical biome will be a welcome sight on the island, it may be too overwhelming. As seen in the teaser released by Epic Games a few hours ago, Flora will slowly cover major POIs like Mega City and Anvil Square. Grind Vines will probably replace Grind Rails, but that is not the issue.

Similar to how Corruption and Chrome slowly covered the island in Chapter 2 Season 8 and Chapter 3 Season 4, respectively, too much foliage may not bode well. At times, a clear landscape is better than one covered with greenery.

Poll : 0 votes