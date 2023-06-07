Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date and time for all timezones

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3's release date has been confirmed multiple times to be June 9, 2023. Tomorrow, June 8, 2023, the official story and/or Battle Pass trailer will be showcased during the Summer Games Fest. While this deviates from the norm of Epic Games releasing trailers prior to downtime, it's a welcome change nevertheless.

That being said, as of now, there's no official release time for the trailer. It only states that the live stream for the Summer Games Fest will start at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. Nevertheless, it's a certainty that the downtime for Chapter 4 Season 3 will occur in the early hours of June 9, 2023. Here's more information about the same.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release time

Fortnite @FortniteGame



#FortniteWILDS Things are about to get WILD! Things are about to get WILD! #FortniteWILDS https://t.co/XMApDMhvM5

Although Epic Games is yet to confirm the official release time for the next season, going by past seasons and major updates, there's a certain pattern that they tend to follow. Most updates occur in the wee hours of the morning for players living in the Eastern Time zone. That being said, here are the release times for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 across all major time zones on June 9, 2023:

Pacific Standard Time : Thursday, 11:00 pm

: Thursday, 11:00 pm Mountain Time : Friday, 12:00 am

: Friday, 12:00 am Central Time : Friday, 1:00 am

: Friday, 1:00 am Eastern Time : Friday, 2:00 am

: Friday, 2:00 am Brazil, Rio : Friday, 3:00 am

: Friday, 3:00 am UTC : Friday, 6:00 am

: Friday, 6:00 am London, United Kingdom : Friday, 7:00 am

: Friday, 7:00 am Central European Time : Friday, 8:00 am

: Friday, 8:00 am India : Friday, 11:30 am

: Friday, 11:30 am China : Friday, 2:00 pm

: Friday, 2:00 pm Japan : Friday, 3:00 pm

: Friday, 3:00 pm Sydney, Australia : Friday, 4:00 pm

: Friday, 4:00 pm Auckland, New Zealand: Friday 5:00 pm

As is custom, the servers will go offline shortly before the downtime commences. Players who are close to Seasonal Level 200 should grind to complete the Battle Pass before the season ends. Remember that since cosmetics are exclusive to each season, everything that's not unlocked will be vaulted and become unobtainable.

Having said all that, keep in mind that the final release time for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is entirely based upon Epic Games' discretion. If there are any unforeseen events that take place on the day of the update, it may get pushed back by a few hours. Nevertheless, given that Chapter 4 Season 3 starts on the weekend, players will have plenty of time to hot-drop onto the island and explore the wilds.

Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 be delayed?

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley



World premiere first look at



Tune in or co-stream at Noon PT / 3p ET / 9p CEST on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and at Just Announced for #SummerGameFest on Thursday!World premiere first look at #FortniteWILDS , the new season of @FortniteGame Tune in or co-stream at Noon PT / 3p ET / 9p CEST on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and at summergamefest.com Just Announced for #SummerGameFest on Thursday!World premiere first look at #FortniteWILDS, the new season of @FortniteGame📺 Tune in or co-stream at Noon PT / 3p ET / 9p CEST on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and at summergamefest.com https://t.co/apfBVfqKGq

By the looks of it things are right on track. While the downtime and update may be pushed around a few hours here and there (hopefully not), the season itself will not be delayed. With a trailer being released at the Summer Games Fest 2023, there's a lot at stake. Delaying things will not bode well with the gaming community.

That being said, by the time June 8, 2023 will be wrapping for players in the Eastern Time Zone, the final few leaks of the new season should be up on social media. However, with most of the Battle Pass Outfits/Skins already out in the open, there's not much else to leak for the time being. All said and done, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is shaping up rather nicely.

Poll : 0 votes