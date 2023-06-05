Every free reward you can redeem before Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 ends

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 ends very soon. All the challenges and battle pass rewards associated with it will also be gone. Once June 10 arrives, Chapter 4 Season 3 and its rewards will replace it. Until that time comes, there's still a chance for players to unlock what Epic has for them, including several free rewards. While the battle pass has free rewards requiring leveling up, there are others without much to do.

Fortunately, they're all pretty easy to unlock and still currently available. Here's a guide on how you can do that.

All free cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Morales Mark Spray

The Morales Mark spray is available for free (Image via NOOB NOOB FRUIT on YouTube)

In collaboration with the recent release of Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse, the Miles Morales event doesn't just introduce new skins, such as Miles Morales or Spider-Man 2099. It also came with a full collaboration of items and challenges. One reward can be reaped for free, namely the Morales Mark spray.

By picking up a pair of Mythic Web Shooters in Fortnite, you can unlock the reward and complete a challenge at the same time.

Silk & Cologne (EI8HT version) Music Pack

Similar to the above entry, another Miles Morales crossover item is available for free. It is redeemed the same way as the spray but with a different challenge. After you've picked up the Web Shooters to satisfy the previous task, you need to swing ten times without landing. Once you've done so, another challenge is complete, and the Miles Morales music pack will be yours.

Coldest Circles Quest Pack

In the Coldest Circles pack, the following can be earned:

Underworld Desdemona Skin

Frozen Ocularia Back Bling

Cold Furia Pickaxe

Frozen Over Wrap

However, they are not immediately granted. Once you redeem the pack from the Item Shop for free (or on the Epic Games site), you must level up 50 times to get all rewards.

This does not have to occur in a single season, though. That's good news, especially since the season is ending very soon. It lasts until August 8, and the pack is redeemable through June 15.

Ranked rewards

All of the ranked rewards are available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. To redeem them, you must enter ranked mode by switching that on in settings. However, in this mode, there are challenges randomly assigned, which can be completed to earn the rewards.

The challenges are fortunately pretty simple:

Damage opponents with Assault Rifles or Explosives (100)

Damage opponents with Assault Rifles or Pistols (100)

Eliminate an opponent with Assault Rifles or Pistols (1)

Damage opponents with Assault Rifles or Sniper Rifles (100)

Deal damage to opponents (100)

Eliminate an opponent (1)

Gain shields this match (100)

Hit Headshots (10)

Place top 50

Damage opponents with rare or better weapons (100)

Damage opponents with Shotguns or Explosives (100)

Damage opponents with Shotguns or Pistols (100)

Eliminate an opponent with Shotguns or Pistols (1)

Damage opponents with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles (100)

Damage opponents with SMGs or Explosives (100)

Damage opponents with SMGs or Pistols (100)

Damage opponents with SMGs or Sniper Rifles (100)

Eliminate an opponent with SMGs or Sniper Rifles (1)

Survive Storm Circles (3)

The final reward requires these to be completed 45 times. Once you've done that, you'll get a ton of free Fortnite cosmetics.

Syndicates Unite Loading screen

The Syndicates Unite loading screen is available for free (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

There are two loading screens available for free this season. Once you've completed the fourth part of the Syndicates Quests, which are this season's storyline challenges, you'll unlock the Fortnite Syndicates Unite loading screen and the River Guardians loading screen. These can be redeemed until June 9, when the season ends.

