Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is nearing an end. The season that finally introduced Miles Morales, added the Force Abilities, and so much more has but a few days left. As a result, the leaks about what to expect have begun flowing in. This is pretty standard in the days leading up to a new chapter as Epic Games begins preparing to change things in the code.

Nevertheless, with the countdown officially on, there is a lot of information out there. Here's what we know thus far.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 full information

The official release date is the first source of information regarding Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. This much is not a leak and is confirmed, but the end of Chapter 4 Season 2 is June 9 at 2 am EST. This means that a couple of hours prior, the previous season will end, and downtime for the next will begin.

This effectively means June 8 is the final day for Chapter 4 Season 2. To get any remaining rewards for the battle pass, you will need to level up by then. This marks the end of the "official" information.

Leaks suggest an overhaul of the map is coming. New biomes are expected to be present on the newest version of the island, and it appears that an existing loading screen teases what they'll look like.

Chapter 4 Season 3 might have been teased already (Image via HYPEX on Twitter)

The tropical and desert biome have been leaked for Season 3 and are on this loading screen. Did Epic foreshadow this all along?

Several leaks have come up regarding items in the next season. Helicopters are supposed to be getting a weapon attached to them. A brand new Thermal Sniper Rifle is on the way. A brand new Lever Pistol and a Mythic variant of the Drum Shotgun are supposed to be included next season.

Furthermore, a leaked loading screen would suggest two things. First, it suggests a crossover with Transformers. Optimus Prime can be seen running alongside other Fortnite characters.

The leaked loading screen (Image via HYPEX on Twitter)

He is holding some sort of an axe weapon, and another character on the loading screen is holding some sort of magical boomerang. It appears that a few unique weapons could be in the works for the next season.

Shiina @ShiinaBR A reliable source was able to confirm the authenticity of the leak. A reliable source was able to confirm the authenticity of the leak.

Summer Meowscles, a new mechanic, and more have also been leaked.

Please remember that besides the official start date, none of this information has been confirmed yet. Epic Games has not announced any of this and likely won't until they release the first official trailer for the new Fortnite season. That likely won't come for another few days, though. Until then, these leaks cannot be confirmed as a guaranteed arrival.

