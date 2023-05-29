Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: Every skin leaked so far

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 fast approaching, leaks have started to flood social media. While not everyone is excited to have things revealed beforehand, it's always intriguing to know what Epic Games has planned. That said, a total of four skins have been leaked over the past few hours. While the in-game versions of these Outfits are yet to be decrypted, thanks to the key art, there's some pictorial representation at hand.

That said, the final design of these Outfits may change based on Epic Games' discretion. Similar to how Mystica lost her hair in-game, minor changes are to be expected. Nevertheless, if nothing else, these four Outfits will be added to the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. Here's a breakdown of each skin.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaked skins are already creating a buzz in the community

1) Optimus prime

Starting off with the elephant in the room, Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots has been confirmed to be a Battle Pass Outfit in Chapter 4 Season 3. However, according to veteran leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR, the Outfit is not the Secret skin for the season. The character may just feature in the Battle Pass somewhere in the mid-tier sections.

As of now, it can be said with high certainty that Optimus Prime will feature a unique Harvesting Tool as seen in the key art. As for other cosmetic items such as Glider, Back Bling, Emote, and others, nothing can be confirmed for the time being. But given that Optimus Prime will likely be a Battle Pass skin for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3's Battle Pass, other cosmetics will no doubt be part of this collaboration.

2) Summer Meowscles

Moving on from the Autobots and Optimus Prime, a new variant of Meowscles, nicknamed Summer Meowscles has been showcased in the key art as well. Given how popular the character has been over the years, it was only natural for Epic Games to add a new variant of him to the game sooner or later. This variant of the character is kitted out in a tiger-striped shirt, short pants, and flip flops. It will be interesting to see what other cosmetics items accompany this Outfit.

3) Mechanic skin

Next up is the Outfit being dubbed the Mechanic skin. Not much is known about this character, but according to Fortnite leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR, the survey version of the skin looks identical to the final version of the one in-game. At this moment, it's unclear who she is and how she's related to the storyline. The only thing that can be said for certain is that this character has mastered the art of taming and riding Raptors into battle.

4) Unknown skin

Lastly, the skin showcased in the center of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 key art remains a complete mystery. Leakers/data-miners have not been able to properly identify who this character is. While some have tried to compare him to other survey skins, the results are less than satisfactory. Nevertheless, since he's holding a brand new weapon, it's a good indication that it too will be added to the game next season.

