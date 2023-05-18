Fortnite Coldest Circles Quest pack: How to claim the free rewards

Fortnite has just released a new pack that is totally free for everyone. Epic Games routinely sends out free cosmetics, but rarely a full pack. This bundle comes with a skin, a back bling, a pickaxe, a weapon wrap, and even a set of XP challenges. Usually, the XP challenge skins come with a price to entice players to purchase them with their V-Bucks, but Epic is just handing the set to the community this time.

Not only is the outfit, back bling, pickaxe, and more completely free to every single Fortnite player, it is an excellent chance to level up in the waning days of Chapter 4 Season 2. Here's how you can claim the bundle.

Fortnite is releasing a free pack, here's how to get it

In this pack, the following can be earned:

Underworld Desdemona Skin

Frozen Ocularia Back Bling

Cold Furia Pickaxe

Frozen Over Wrap

This pack was leaked before but has now been officially confirmed by the game via Twitter. Speculation ensued over the leak as to who would be eligible to redeem this free pack, but it will be made available to everyone.

Fortunately, it's very easy to redeem. Simply follow these steps to get it:

Open Fortnite on your preferred device. Log in with your Epic Games account. Head to the Item Shop. Navigate to this pack and select it. Click to purchase for 0 V-Bucks and redeem the bundle and all its cosmetics, as well as the challenge set.

Alternatively, you can visit the Epic Games Store to unlock this by logging in and searching for the Coldest Circles Quest Pack. Every player on every console has access to either method, so it doesn't matter where you go as long as you do so within the time frame.

The Underworld Desdemona skin (Image via Epic Games)

Unfortunately, all items in this pack are not readily available as Fortnite has set them behind XP goals. With the pack, you can unlock each cosmetic at a certain level increase.

In total, you will need to earn 50 account levels, but you do not have to do so in a single season. You need to redeem the set by June 16 (the aforementioned timeframe), but you have until August 8 to complete the quests. If you don't level up 50 times by then, you will unfortunately miss out on some if not all of the free cosmetics.

Full packs don't get released for free very often, so it's advised to take advantage and make sure you complete everything in time.

The outfit is a re-skin of Desdemona, which was released in the Item Shop in Chapter 3 Season 4. Nevertheless, a totally free cosmetic always excites the community and it comes with a full set of skins, too.

