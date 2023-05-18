How to don a disguise to infiltrate the unseen in Fortnite

Part of this week's Syndicate Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 (also known as the storyline challenges) is to don a disguise and infiltrate the unseen. Without information, those two things would seem impossible. For starters, players can only wear outfits, so there are no disguises. Whatever the unseen is, is also a mystery. Fortunately, the challenge doesn't have to be that difficult.

This is another late-season opportunity to get XP and level up. In this article, we will guide you step by step and tell you exactly where and how to don the disguise and where the unseen is.

Fortnite challenges: Don a disguise and infiltrate the unseen

Step 1: Head to Kenjutsu Crossing

Visit this box in Kenjutsu Crossing (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

The location for the first stage of this challenge is pretty much in the middle of Kenjutsu Crossing. Head to the POI and enter the small building below the "N" in Kenjutsu. If you are tracking the challenge, you'll see the spot on your map. When you get inside, there's a box to don the disguise.

Step 2: Report to Highwire or Renzo the Destroyer

Report to Highwire (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

Once you are disguised, you need to report to either Highwire or Renzo the Destroyer. Fortunately, Highwire is located in Kenjutsu Crossing. She can be found walking around the main building. She's located on the "U" in Kenjutsu on the map. Talk to her. These NPCs are revealed to be the Unseen, which is the "infiltrate" part of this questline. This is only stage two of four, though.

Alternatively, the first two steps can also be done in and around Brutal Bastion, where Renzo the Destroyer is located. It doesn't matter which one, so do whichever is easier for you.

Step 3: Beat the arcade game at Berg Barge or King's Launch

Beat the arcade game here (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Head to either one of these locations next. There is an arcade game that you'll need to beat. It is the exact same as the other arcade games in which you have to move the dot to the right place.

Step 4: Destroy the signal jammers placed in these spots

Destroy the signal jammers here (Image via Fortnite.GG)

After beating the arcade game, there are three signal jammers on the island. They are marked above. You will need to travel to and destroy all of them in Fortnite. Unfortunately, they're fairly far apart, so it may not be doable in a single match.

Once you get to the signal jammers, you can interact with them and destroy them to complete the challenge. You must do all three to finish stage four and earn the XP.

