How to complete the First Galactic Empire quests in Fortnite

The Find the Force event in Fortnite isn't over just yet. The developers have released a bonus round of challenges ahead of this event's final day, May 23. With less than a week remaining before its inclusion, this is your last chance to get Darth Maul (if you paid for the Star Wars battle pass) or the Stormtrooper skin. The new First Galactic Empire Quests aren't that challenging, but a couple of them might be a tad difficult to complete.

Accomplishing all of them will give you a lot of Galactic Reputation, which is like XP but only for the Star Wars pass. Here's how to complete each challenge in the latest set.

Fortnite First Galactic Empire quests guide

Challenge 1: Visit Moment's Rest and Restful Retreat

Visit these two locations first (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The first challenge you must complete is simple: visit two different locations. To make it even easier, Both areas, Moment's Rest and Restful Retreat, are near each other. They are marked on the map above. You can visit either first and then proceed to the second one. It may be wise to use a vehicle to accomplish this task, but these locations are not that far apart, so if you want to go without one, you can.

Challenge 2: Catch a fish

Catch a fish in Fortnite (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

The next challenge is pretty straightforward as well. All you need to do is catch a single fish. This can be done anywhere. Fortunately, there's plenty of water near the two locations you visited for the previous task. Find a fishing rod and a fishing hole, and catching a fish won't require more than a few moments.

It's worth noting you can beat this challenge without having to look for a fishing hole, but it is easier and faster with one.

Challenge 3: Gain 200 shields

Gain 200 shields in total in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

This challenge is quite simple but requires some maneuvering in one match. Start by shielding up to full. That should grant you half the challenge. You will then need to take damage from enemies or by an explosion — something that removes your shield and not health, which rules out fall damage. Once that has happened, shield up again until you're full.

Challenge 4: Light a campfire

Light one of these campfires (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Find a campfire on the map and engage with it. This will allow you to light it. You won't get any health from a campfire if you light it.

Challenge 5: Restore health

Restore 75 health (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Before lighting the fire, it may be wise to take a lot of fall damage. That way, you can attempt this challenge and have the campfire restore 75 health. You can also restore health with items, too.

Challenge 6: Search 3 produce boxes, ice boxes, or coolers

Search three of these (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Find three produce boxes, ice boxes, or coolers on the map and search them. Fortunately, all these items are pretty abundant, so there are will some lying around no matter where you are except Mega City and the Citadel.

Challenge 7: Spend 150 gold

Find a vending machine or NPC and buy everything they have. If you purchase all ammo, weapons, and more from the former until it's sold out, you will easily surpass the 150 gold bars you need to spend.

Challenge 8: Thank the bus driver thrice

Thank the bus driver (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

This task cannot be completed in one match. Enter a game and thank the bus driver. When you die, play another and thank the NPC again. Do this once more to complete this challenge.

Challenge 9: Swim 150 meters

Swim in Fortnite (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Upon completion of the last bus driver thanking, dive into the water and swim around. Once you've covered a distance of 150 meters, you will complete this task.

Challenge 10: Unlock chests with keys in different matches

Use keys on these chests (Image via Fortnite.GG)

This Fortnite quest requires you to find keys, which come from chests or the key Augment. Either way, you need to open one of the above-marked chests with a key in two different matches, so completing this quest may take a while.

