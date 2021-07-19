Who is Fortnite's bus driver, and how do loopers end up on the Battle Bus

Every looper knows the drill that occurs at the beginning of each Fortnite game. Players drop into the loading area, shoot at each other, spam build, emote like crazy and try to exploit a few game bugs while waiting.

Once all of the above is done, every single looper blacks out and later awakens on the Battle Bus a few moments before it comes within range of the island. Loopers then thank the bus driver and make a mad dash for the island where they fight for their survival.

As the last looper leaves the Battle Bus, it slowly fades out of sight, and the loop starts again for a different set of players. Although the bus driver has been an intergral part of the game since its inception, no one really knows who or what the bus driver really is, and why loopers end up on the bus.

Who's the Bus Driver? He drives us across the Island loop after loop and then he just vanishes..Where does he go? Is he sentient? He is Fortnite's most mysterious character and I strongly believe someone like the Driver must have some cool Lore behind him.. Just not revealed yet! pic.twitter.com/lH7FDQrluD — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) July 17, 2021

Who is the driver of the Fortnite Battle Bus?

Numerous Fortnite leakers and community members are under the impression that the bus driver might be an important character yet to be revealed or even truly imagined by Donald Mustard.

A past trailer showed the bus driver was Tomato Man, but it was merely a Tomato Man-themed promotional trailer for Fortnite.

Irrespective of this, it can be said that the Tomato Man was simply posing as the bus driver to fit into the theme. This brings players back to point one, and no closer to the true identity of the bus driver.

While speculation and fan theories continue, one player has the most logical suggestion as to who Fortnite's bus driver is. A user who goes by the name "The Massive Craig" stated:

"The bus driver is whoever we want him to be. It could be me, it could be you, it could be the guy over there. The bus driver is the representation of all loopers."

What if the real bus driver is the friends we made along the way — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) July 17, 2021

While it's unknown at this point who the bus driver could be, the better question to ask here is: "How do loopers end up on the Battle Bus, and why do they keep fighting if the loop resets?"

How do loopers end up on the Battle Bus?

How do loopers even reach the waiting area? Are they kidnapped by the IO, or do they come by their own free will?

Venom you're onto something... — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) July 18, 2021

Furthermore, given how the loop resets every 22 minutes, why do loopers keep fighting? Is the IO holding them hostage and forcing them to fight, or have the loopers all lost their memory like Batman? So many burning questions, and yet no answers in sight.

Perhaps, one day, the Fortnite community will find out why things work the way they do, alongside the identity of the enigmatic bus driver. Until then, theories and speculation are the players' best bet.

The Bus Driver we deserve 😂 — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) July 18, 2021

