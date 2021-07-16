Twitter turns lake restoration news into a Fortnite meme fest

Twitter can be an interesting place sometimes. Fortnite Twitter follows the same logic. Content creators on Twitter can often come up with clever things that drive the community insane with laughter and even "break the Internet" as they say. It's happened plenty of times before. It seems to have happened again.
The original tweet, which read "FISH DROP: Thousands of fish were dropped from a plane into lakes near Bicknell, Utah July 6. The goal is to restock the lakes, which are only accessible by plane. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said: 'Survival of aerial-stocked fish is incredibly high."
Here's what the Fortnite community did with it.
Fortnite Twitter does it again
In the video, thousands of fish are being dropped into a lake. They're all falling out at once and dropping down onto their intended destination. Sound familiar? Anyone who's played Fortnite for any amount of time knows the feeling.
When the Battle Bus first lets players drop out or it comes over a popular drop or a challenge POI, the Battle Bus begins losing its inhabitants as fast as these fish were falling out of the plane.
Fortnite is a unique game, but often times life will imitate art. In this case, life imitated Fortnite. The community found this to be hilarious and even took some of the responses to the next level.
Here are some of the best responses, including a clever fish pun or two.
One even made reference to a fan favorite, Chapter 1 POI, Loot Lake. That location was a popular landing spot because of its several different quality landing spots and central location.
Related: Fortnite challenges this week can be found here, here and here.
One appropriate response about the skins these players were wearing came from Dude_The_Ninja.
It's safe to say that the community has loved this particular meme. The viral tweet currently has over 2,500 retweets and over 20 thousand likes and counting at the time of writing.
Is this tweet destined for Internet fame?