Twitter turns lake restoration news into a Fortnite meme fest

Twitter can be an interesting place sometimes. Fortnite Twitter follows the same logic. Content creators on Twitter can often come up with clever things that drive the community insane with laughter and even "break the Internet" as they say. It's happened plenty of times before. It seems to have happened again.

The original tweet, which read "FISH DROP: Thousands of fish were dropped from a plane into lakes near Bicknell, Utah July 6. The goal is to restock the lakes, which are only accessible by plane. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said: 'Survival of aerial-stocked fish is incredibly high."

Here's what the Fortnite community did with it.

Fortnite Twitter does it again

In the video, thousands of fish are being dropped into a lake. They're all falling out at once and dropping down onto their intended destination. Sound familiar? Anyone who's played Fortnite for any amount of time knows the feeling.

When the Battle Bus first lets players drop out or it comes over a popular drop or a challenge POI, the Battle Bus begins losing its inhabitants as fast as these fish were falling out of the plane.

The Battle Bus. Image via Cyberlife Bus Wiki

Fortnite is a unique game, but often times life will imitate art. In this case, life imitated Fortnite. The community found this to be hilarious and even took some of the responses to the next level.

Here are some of the best responses, including a clever fish pun or two.

Where we droppin Kois — The Yakuza Guy Kiwami@ Smap is life (@VenomDeathNlNJA) July 15, 2021

Where we floppin boys — Zach17 (@Zach_1717) July 15, 2021

One even made reference to a fan favorite, Chapter 1 POI, Loot Lake. That location was a popular landing spot because of its several different quality landing spots and central location.

aerial view of lake where the fish were dropped pic.twitter.com/kJqdCARBmC — chattey (@Chattei__) July 15, 2021

Damn everyone’s dropping at loot lake this game, gonna be a crazy one — Cukku🆖 (@Cukkucake) July 15, 2021

One appropriate response about the skins these players were wearing came from Dude_The_Ninja.

why is the whole lobby just fishstick skins — DudeTheNinja (@Dude_The_Ninja) July 15, 2021

It's safe to say that the community has loved this particular meme. The viral tweet currently has over 2,500 retweets and over 20 thousand likes and counting at the time of writing.

Fortnite Fishstick skin. Image via Twitter

Did they thank the pilot? — +Surielle/Nuggin the Cookieblobber (@cookieblobber) July 15, 2021

Survival of the fishest — OTF Kami (@OTFKami) July 15, 2021

Is this tweet destined for Internet fame?

