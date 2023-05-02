Where to find Restful Retreat in Fortnite Chapter 4

Restful Retreat in Fortnite is the objective of the latest weekly challenge. This landmark needs to be visited in order to complete the challenge during the eighth week of Chapter 4 Season 2. Considering that the landmark is located in the new biome that was released with the new season, many players are still not familiar with it and are unsure where to find it.

The latest weekly challenge grants 12,000 XP, which is a nice leveling boost. Besides visiting Restful Retreat in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, you will also have to visit Frostbite Falls, a landmark located in the snow biome.

This article will explain how you can visit Restful Retreat in Fortnite and where to locate it. We've prepared a detailed guide that describes the landmark and pinpoints its exact location on the island.

Restful Retreat in Fortnite is a small island located in the new biome

Restful Retreat in Fortnite is located on the eastern coast (Image via Epic Games)

Restful Retreat is one of the most beautiful landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. It's a small island located on the eastern coast and has numerous bamboo trees.

Besides its beautiful design, the island is great for solo players. It doesn't have a lot of loot or many chests, but it's more than enough for one player. In addition to loot sources, the landmark has a Slurp track and barrels, Holo-Chests, Geysers, and a Reboot Van.

Restful Retreat in Fortnite Chapter 4 is located northeast of Mega City. It's easy to spot on the map since it's the second-easternmost island in the game.

The exact location of Restful Retreat in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

If you want to complete the latest Fortnite challenge but also keep playing and try to go for a victory, you can either land straight on the island or go to Knotty Nets, a named location located south of it. Knotty Nets has a lot more loot and is better for starting the game out.

However, it's important to note that you won't be able to complete the challenge by simply visiting Restful Retreat. This is just one of the two requirements for the Week 8 challenge. To earn 12,000 XP, you will also have to visit Frostbite Falls.

You also need to visit Frostbite Falls (Image via Epic Games)

Frostbite Falls is located in the snow biome, just south of Brutal Bastion. Once you complete both of these locations, the challenge will be marked as completed, and you will receive 12,000 XP for your effort.

Considering that both Brutal Bastion and Restful Retreat have mobility features and that the storm is more forgiving, it's possible to visit both locations in a single match.

