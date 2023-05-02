Where to find Frostbite Falls in Fortnite Chapter 4

Players need to visit Frostbite Falls in Fortnite for the latest weekly challenge. More specifically, it is necessary to visit both Frostbite Falls and Restful Retreat to complete the challenge and earn 12,000 XP. While many players are familiar with the named locations since they are marked on the map, many also struggle to locate landmarks. Fortunately, this challenge is straightforward and can be completed in a single match.

As its name indicates, Frostbite Falls in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 can be found in the snow biome. It is very close to Brutal Bastion, a popular landing spot.

This article will explain everything you need about Frostbite Falls in Fortnite Chapter 4. We'll pinpoint its location on the island and help you complete the latest weekly challenge.

Frostbite Falls in Fortnite is located just south of Brutal Bastion

Frostbite Falls in Fortnite is situated in the northern part of the island (Image via Epic Games)

Frostbite Falls is among the many exciting landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2. The landmark was added with the release of the fourth chapter and hasn't received many changes throughout the first two seasons.

The landmark south of Brutal Bastion includes an ascender/zipline and a frozen lake. Additionally, Frostbite Falls has a frozen waterfall that you can enter. The waterfall is perfect for surprising unsuspecting enemies and getting easy eliminations against them.

The Fortnite landmark isn't very popular since landing there is quite risky. It's surrounded by giant ice cliffs, which disadvantage players who land there considerably.

The exact location of Frostbite Falls in Fortnite Chapter 4 (Image via fortnite.gg/website screenshot)

Landing at Brutal Bastion is the easiest way to visit Frostbite Falls in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2. The named location has numerous chests, a capture point, a lot of floor loot, and many other great things. This is the best method if you want to complete the challenge while staying in the game and going for a victory.

Once satisfied with your loot, you must move south to visit Frostbite Falls. If enemies surround you, you can use one of the Launch Pads in the area.

Restful Retreat is a small island located in the new biome (Image via Epic Games)

You will progress through the weekly challenge as soon as you visit the landmark. However, to complete the challenge and earn 12,000 XP, you must also visit Restful Retreat, located southeast of Frostbite Falls.

Thanks to the changes to the Fortnite storm, it is possible to visit these two landmarks in a single match and complete the weekly challenge.

