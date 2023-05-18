Fortnite leak unveils free-for-all bundle with skin, pickaxe and more rewards

The latest Fortnite leak has arrived, and it suggests a potentially free bundle that players can take advantage of. Epic Games routinely gives away free cosmetics, so this wouldn't come as a huge surprise to the community. That said, it is a rarity that they give away what amounts to an entire set for free. The leak suggests that this pack will include a skin, a back bling, a pickaxe, and a set of challenges.

Free cosmetics are something most players want to take advantage of, so this is good news for most of the community. Here's what we know so far.

Fortnite leak suggests free pack is coming soon

The leak showcases a brand-new skin, but it may look familiar to some players. it appears to be very akin to the Desdemona outfit. It appears that the character doesn't have a name yet, or at least one that has been announced.

As seen in the video, there will also be a themed pickaxe, back bling, and weapon wrap. It's unclear what the set of challenges is for. The leak suggests that this pack will be free. It could be free for everyone, but the leaker noted that it could be an exclusive pack for PC.

The skin resembles Desdemona (Image via Epic Games)

Be that as it may, given the presence of a challenge set book in this giveaway, it could end up costing Fortnite players. Challenge sets usually come with a skin every season as a way for Epic to get players to buy the outfit. If they have a chance to keep leveling up with challenges that not everyone can do, they might spend the V-Bucks.

As such, that may be what this is. Similar to the Omega Knight bundle, this could be a paid pack despite what the leak says. This will not be known until the pack is released officially.

Keep in mind that this is a leak. While images of the skin and its cosmetics have technically appeared in-game, there's no guarantee they'll ever go live. Until Epic Games announces the pack or it appears in the Fortnite Item Shop, this information is speculative at best.

