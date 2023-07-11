How to log out of Fortnite on Nintendo Switch: Step-by-step guide

Fortnite is available on many platforms, from Android mobile devices and PCs to the Nintendo Switch. Almost every gaming platform supports the title. The Nintendo Switch isn't as popular a device for the game to be played on, but some individuals still use it. However, logging out of your account on the platform, for whatever reason, is easier said than done. In fact, it's not done within the app.

Here's how you can log out of your account on the Nintendo Switch.

Fortnite guide: Logging out of account on Nintendo Switch

Step 1: Visit the Epic Games website

Visit the Epic Games website to begin (Image via Epic Games)

The first step is to head to the Epic Games website. Here, you can manage your accounts and everything else linked to your game.

When you arrive on the home page, it may prompt you to log in if an account isn't already signed in. If it prompts you to do so, use the correct credentials with one of the options in the image above.

Step 2: Head to your account

Head to your account (Image via Epic Games)

After logging in successfully, you will be taken back to the home page. Where it used to say "Log in," it should now state your account name. Hover over this option and select the "Account" button from the drop-down menu. The above screen should come up next with all of your Fortnite information.

Step 3: Click on Apps and Accounts

Find your apps section on the website (Image via Epic Games)

From there, click the Apps and Accounts section on the left side of the screen. This will bring you to everything that your Fortnite account is connected to: the PlayStation Network, Twitch, Xbox, and much more.

This is where the option for the Nintendo Switch can be found. Click the one that says "Remove".

Step 4: Unlink the Fortnite account

Unlink your account to the Nintendo Switch (Image via Epic Games)

From there, a pop-up menu should appear. This is a warning for what you're about to do. It warns you that the account will be immediately disconnected from the Switch, just in case you didn't mean to do it.

Select all the boxes to confirm you understand what you're doing and read each of them so you know what will happen before you unlink. When you have and if you still want to remove the Fortnite Nintendo Switch connection, click on Unlink.

After that, if you try and open Fortnite on your Switch, it will ask you to log in again. You can certainly log in with the same account as it isn't permanently and irrevocably removed. However, you can also log in with any other account if you choose.

