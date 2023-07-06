Fortnite: How to bounce on different Hop Flowers without landing

Fortnite has introduced another full set of challenges to the weekly quests. This is a prime opportunity for players to earn XP and continue leveling up, as well as for gamers to have something to focus on while playing. This time around, they're tasked with bouncing on three different (they cannot be the same one) hop flowers without landing. Without knowing where these items are, this challenge might be quite difficult.

Fortunately, there are a few spots on the map where these can spawn. They should all provide an opportunity to complete this quest. Here's where to go and what to do when you get there.

Bounce on different hop flowers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Step 1: Find hop flowers

Hop flower spawns in Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The first step is to find hop flowers to bounce on. Fortunately, all hop flower spawns in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 are roughly in the middle of the map. This means that almost every bus route will be close enough to this area for you to easily make it there.

The challenge requires players to bounce on three different hop flowers. Fortunately, all areas marked above have more than three save for the one in the middle of Shady Stilts. Head to any of these locations, though one spot outside Rumble Ruins has three on descending parts of a tree, which makes it very easy to accomplish this task.

Step 2: Bounce on the hop flowers

Bounce on a hop flower (Image via j8hnb on YouTube)

The first hop flower you see can be bounced on. It will propel you up in the air and allow you to see the other hop flower. It must be within range of landing on it without touching the ground for this particular Fortnite challenge. You will bounce fairly high, so you have time to move if necessary.

Step 3: Bounce on the remaining hop flowers

Bounce on the next flower without landing first (Image via j8hnb on YouTube)

While you're in the air, you need to locate the other flower and aim towards it. This isn't exactly the easiest thing in the world to accomplish, but you can float through the air and end up directly above it.

Once you've landed on that flower and bounced back into the air, you can repeat this step with the third and final hop flower in Fortnite. After that, you can land and continue playing. If it didn't work, then it means you probably hit the ground slightly before landing on another flower and will need to do it over.

After successfully hopping off of three different flowers without landing, you will have completed the challenge, and the XP reward will be yours.

