Where to use a launchpad at Sunswoon lagoon in Fortnite

Fortnite is preparing to launch many challenges for the Summer Escape event during Chapter 4 Season 3. Since Epic Games is about to take some time off this summer, they're adding plenty to do, and a lot of them take place at one particular location: Sunswoon Lagoon. Players have been tasked to launchpad there, among many other things.

Here's where to get the launchpad, where the landmark can be found, and what to do when you get there.

Use a launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon: A Fortnite guide

Step 1: Find a launchpad

Search chests for a launchpad

Launchpads are currently in the vault. However, given the presence of the challenge, they are coming back, at least for players to use one at Sunswoon Lagoon. They can be found on the floor and in chests, so it's best to go to a heavily populated POI with many chests. One near Sunswoon Lagoon is wise, so check out Creeky Compound, Rumble Ruins, or even the Citadel.

Step 2: Head to this location on the map

This is where Sunswoon Lagoon can be found

Once you have a launchpad, you must immediately head to this spot on the map. It's imperative that you don't die with the pad; since you're at a big POI, there are plenty of opportunities to do so. Once you reach the landmark (the screen will say Sunswoon Lagoon), place down the launchpad and use it.

You can fly wherever you want, but you may want to return to Sunswoon. A lot of Fortnite challenges happen there.

All Summer Escape Challenges

Fortunately, there are a lot of challenges to complete for Summer Escape, including to launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon. Here is the full list:

Damage Wildlife (50)

Catch three Fish in a single match

Outlast 200 players

Pet a tamed wolf or boar in two different matches

Reveal seven opponents with the Flare Gun

Eliminate seven opponents

Destroy 10 trees

Use a launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon

Travel 100 meters while gliding

Damage opponents 200 while sliding or crouching

Destroy 40 objects while driving a vehicle

Gain 200 shields

Collect an apple, banana, and coconut

Report back to Purradise Meowscles

Mantle within 30s of busting through a door

Damage opponents 200 from above

Swim within five seconds after bouncing on an umbrella

Slide 50 meters at Sunswoon Lagoon

Damage opponents 150 with explosive weapons

Damage opponents 100 within 45 seconds after swimming

Swim 75 meters at Sunswoon Lagoon

Eat five Ice Cream Cones

Break 10 slap or slurp barrels

Eliminate an opponent while under the effects of Frozen or Spicy Ice Cream Cone

Restore 200 health

Search seven chests

Ride wildlife to Sunswoon Lagoon

Light a campfire

Emote by a lit campfire

Fly 100 meters in the air in a vehicle

Destroy 30 structures

Collect four Fireflies

Light three campfires

Sprint 200 meters while under the effects of Slap

Collect rare or better weapons three times

Many of these take place at Sunswoon Lagoon, so be wary when heading there for a challenge. The Fortnite challenges go live at 9 am EST.

