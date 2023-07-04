Where to use a launchpad at Sunswoon lagoon in Fortnite

Fortnite is preparing to launch many challenges for the Summer Escape event during Chapter 4 Season 3. Since Epic Games is about to take some time off this summer, they're adding plenty to do, and a lot of them take place at one particular location: Sunswoon Lagoon. Players have been tasked to launchpad there, among many other things.
Here's where to get the launchpad, where the landmark can be found, and what to do when you get there.
Use a launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon: A Fortnite guide
Step 1: Find a launchpad
Launchpads are currently in the vault. However, given the presence of the challenge, they are coming back, at least for players to use one at Sunswoon Lagoon. They can be found on the floor and in chests, so it's best to go to a heavily populated POI with many chests. One near Sunswoon Lagoon is wise, so check out Creeky Compound, Rumble Ruins, or even the Citadel.
Step 2: Head to this location on the map
Once you have a launchpad, you must immediately head to this spot on the map. It's imperative that you don't die with the pad; since you're at a big POI, there are plenty of opportunities to do so. Once you reach the landmark (the screen will say Sunswoon Lagoon), place down the launchpad and use it.
You can fly wherever you want, but you may want to return to Sunswoon. A lot of Fortnite challenges happen there.
All Summer Escape Challenges
Fortunately, there are a lot of challenges to complete for Summer Escape, including to launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon. Here is the full list:
- Damage Wildlife (50)
- Catch three Fish in a single match
- Outlast 200 players
- Pet a tamed wolf or boar in two different matches
- Reveal seven opponents with the Flare Gun
- Eliminate seven opponents
- Destroy 10 trees
- Use a launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon
- Travel 100 meters while gliding
- Damage opponents 200 while sliding or crouching
- Destroy 40 objects while driving a vehicle
- Gain 200 shields
- Collect an apple, banana, and coconut
- Report back to Purradise Meowscles
- Mantle within 30s of busting through a door
- Damage opponents 200 from above
- Swim within five seconds after bouncing on an umbrella
- Slide 50 meters at Sunswoon Lagoon
- Damage opponents 150 with explosive weapons
- Damage opponents 100 within 45 seconds after swimming
- Swim 75 meters at Sunswoon Lagoon
- Eat five Ice Cream Cones
- Break 10 slap or slurp barrels
- Eliminate an opponent while under the effects of Frozen or Spicy Ice Cream Cone
- Restore 200 health
- Search seven chests
- Ride wildlife to Sunswoon Lagoon
- Light a campfire
- Emote by a lit campfire
- Fly 100 meters in the air in a vehicle
- Destroy 30 structures
- Collect four Fireflies
- Light three campfires
- Sprint 200 meters while under the effects of Slap
- Collect rare or better weapons three times
Many of these take place at Sunswoon Lagoon, so be wary when heading there for a challenge. The Fortnite challenges go live at 9 am EST.