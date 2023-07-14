5 Fortnite characters who are more popular than you think

Fortnite may be just one game in a giant sea of games, but it is easily one of the most popular. Everyone knows what it is, and the vast majority of gamers have played it at one time or another. It still has a ton of concurrent players, even years after its "prime." As a result, the characters in the game have seen exorbitant popularity.

Thanks to their unique design, rare status, and more, these five characters have cemented their status as incredibly popular figures.

5 Fortnite skins with unprecedented popularity

1) Peely

Peely is the epitome of a Fortnite character. The skin, first of all, has a lot of different variations and reskins. That alone suggests that it's extremely popular since Epic Games wanted to capitalize on it by reskinning it and releasing it multiple times.

Peely has also been the main character in the storyline many times over. This is consistent with many video game characters, but Peely is one of the central characters in the biggest game in the world. He also saved the metaverse, which only helps his case.

2) Midas

Midas in Fortnite (Image via EveryDay FN on YouTube)

The same logic applies to Midas, who has multiple variations as well. He debuted in Chapter 2 Season 1, so he has been around for some time now. He is a little bit shady in nature, which actually helps his notoriety. Those seasons weren't considered the peak of Fortnite, but his legacy has endured.

Every season, there are rumors of how and when Midas might return to the game. There are also theories that he's been involved behind the scenes for several seasons.

3) Black Knight

The Black Knight is one of the rarest skins in the entire game. It debuted back in Season 2, making it one of the oldest as well. The majority of players missed out on it, and since it's not going to come back, it remains very rare in Chapter 4, adding an air of mystery to it.

The skin has transcended into iconic status and has become a legend of sorts. The name Black Knight carries a certain weight that not many characters can compete with.

4) Slone

By this point, there's hardly an antagonist in any fiction that's more notorious than Slone. The helpful scientist turned powerful enemy that debuted in Chapter 2 Season 7 has immediately become iconic. The arc made her infamous, and the fact that she routinely defies death and causes serious issues with the storyline is incredibly impressive.

That kind of arc is something top-tier fictional characters undergo, and this one transpired in a video game. Epic Games does a great job with Doctor Slone each and every time they use her.

5) Defaults

Even though they are the technical absence of a skin, the default skins have transcended Fortnite. In a game where players can suit up as Spider-Man 2099, Goku, Ariana Grande, Optimus Prime, Rick Sanchez, Iron Man, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Darth Vader, Lara Croft, and so many others, it's the lack of a skin that now stands out.

The biggest reason for this is that players new to the gameplay would use this skin so they could be easily identified and targeted. Sweats then began using no skins so they could pretend to be noobs, which catapulted their infamy. Now, default skins are as popular as any Fortnite skin out right now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

