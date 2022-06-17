Why Dr. Slone could be hiding under the Fortnite map in a hatch

Fortnite players have discovered a secret hatch on the island. The hatch is found to the west of Greasy Grove in a small inlet there. It's underwater and can't be seen unless gamers go in the water.

This hatch is reminiscent of similar secrets found on the island in Chapter 2 Season 2, which were around the agency.

This begs the question: Who or what is inside this hatch? Dr. Slone makes the most sense since she was never seen dead and has been the main antagonist for a long time.

How Dr. Slone could be hiding under the secret hatch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In Chapter 2 Season 7, Dr. Slone arrived on the island, ready to battle aliens and save loopers and the island. She employed the help of others, including Rick Sanchez. When that season's live event finally came to fruition, it was revealed that Slone was never trying to help the good guys.

Since then, she has been the main villain of the game alongside her Imagined Order counterparts. She wasn't shy about being villainous either, as she would clone herself and attack players at a moment's notice.

The war she waged on The Seven finally came to a head last season with Collision seemingly ending it. However, characters have been known to come back from the dead before and no one really saw her die. Could she be hiding in this hatch for Chapter 3 Season 3?

After the events of Collision, it seems as if The Seven have saved the island. The Zero Point has bloomed, and both it and the Reality Tree seem to be doing well. The Zero Point might be in the best shape its ever been in.

There are no henchmen, aliens or IO guards patrolling the island. Other than enemy loopers, there is no clear and present danger. However, that's not likely to last forever.

For starters, the Zero Point was focused on Geno, as The Foundation pointed out towards the end of the event. He's still out there, though he now has a face players can put to the name. While Geno may still be a way off, other characters might return and be the immediate villain for this portion of the Fortnite storyline.

Secret hatch (Image via EveryDay FN on YouTube)

Dr. Slone's return would be fitting, too, given what happened with her and The Foundation. When he first showed back up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, Slone said she had killed him.

The Foundation told her that he got over it, which could be an interaction repeated in the opposite fashion if Slone ever returns.

However, there is a second theory regarding this hatch. Since the first set of hatches were connected to the Agency, Midas is a strong candidate for a return. Additionally, there have been rumors and theories about his return since his death.

Fortnite gamers have already discovered the henchman bros and an alien hiding on the new island, so anything is possible this season.

