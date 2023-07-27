Fortnite: How to purchase weapons or weapon upgrades

Another week has passed in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, meaning the season is closer to its conclusion. It also means that more challenges have arrived. Epic Games has offered up another chance for gamers to earn XP and continue unlocking Optimus Prime and his battle pass cohorts. This week, one of the quests involves purchasing a weapon or upgrades.

There are a lot of different places to potentially complete this task. Here's the easiest way to finish this and earn some XP towards the Chapter 4 Season 3 battle pass.

How to purchase weapons in Fortnite

Step 1: Visit one of these NPCs

Visit one of these NPCs in Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

In order to purchase a weapon or an upgrade, you need to find an NPC that sells that. On the map above, all marked NPCs will offer either a weapon or an upgrade. If you're looking for the latter, Munitions Expert (found above Kenjutsu Crossing) is the only one currently providing that service.

Everyone else sells weapons of varying quality. For example, Purradise Meowscles, found in Creeky Compound, sells the Havoc Pump Shotgun. Peely, in Shadow Stilts, sells the Exotic Shadow Tracker.

Step 2: Find the NPC and interact

Find the NPC to purchase from them (Image via Fortnite Events on YouTube)

For this particular challenge, it doesn't matter what NPC you choose as long as you buy the weapon from them. Nia, found below Steamy Springs, is a fine choice, but so are the rest.

When you get close, check your minimap for the familiar chat icon. Go to it, and the NPC will be there. Hold the button to interact with them, which should bring up their wheel of options.

Step 3: Buy the gun

Buy the weapon from the NPC in their wheel (Image via Fortnite Events on YouTube)

When you've brought up the option for whatever weapon they sell, in this case, the Explosive Repeater Rifle at Epic rarity, you can purchase it. Pay attention to how much stock they have. You need to purchase three weapons to satisfy this challenge, which will require some gold.

The Explosive Repeater Rifle in Fortnite costs 250 bars from Nia, so you'd need 750 bars to complete this challenge here. You may not want to waste bars on three of the same weapon.

In that case, you'll need to repeat these steps with another NPC and purchase a different weapon. Given that it may require a bit of travel, it will be much quicker to just waste the gold on three weapons, where two will be relatively useless.