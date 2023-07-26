Why is Fortnite stuck on checking for updates? (July 26th 2023) Blue screen explained

Fortnite players are experiencing a rather debilitating error message right now. The game is perpetually on the blue screen and says it is checking for updates. This leaves players unable to play the game at all. In the heat of Chapter 4 Season 3, that's very frustrating for players attempting to unlock Optimus Prime and others and even worse with the Futurama event being unveiled today.

Is this a widespread issue? Here's what we know about the troubles and what can be done about it.

Fortnite checking for updates stuck on screen issue

Right now, a lot of Fortnite gamers are having this very issue. The easiest way to find out if this is an isolated incident is to check DownDetector. This website can see status reports and issue logs for all games and things of that manner. As you can see, there has been a spike in reports recently.

Why is Fortnite stuck on checking for updates? (Image via DownDetector)

Things were running smoothly until just recently, when the Fortnite checking for updates stuck on players' screens. The other test is to visit FortniteStatus on Twitter to see if there's an issue they're aware of.

In this case, there is. At 2:01 p.m. EST, they tweeted:

"We're investigating reports that players are unable to log-in or matchmake. Our team is investigating a fix, and we'll provide an update when this is resolved."

For now, there's been no update. There is a way players can try and work around this issue through standard troubleshooting methods. These aren't guaranteed to work or fix the issue, but they're worth a shot while the game is down.

First, try restarting either the application or the device you're playing Fortnite on. Consider restarting both. They may need to reconnect to the servers or just be off for a moment to work properly.

This seems to be a server issue and therefore, it could be connected to the Internet. It's always worth resetting the connection to see if it works better after. Logging out of the Fortnite account and back in can be a useful troubleshoot as well.