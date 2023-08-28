Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234: Exact Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #40 on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 is expected to reveal Gojo’s ultimate move. Given that readers had no idea of the existence of said move before chapter 233, they await eagerly for any additional information on it. The previous chapter was also the only one to not end with a possible death flag in a while.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 exact release date and time

Given that there will be no breaks according to both Viz and MangaPlus, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 will be available at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, September 3

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, September 3

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, September 3

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, September 3

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, September 3

Japanse Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, September 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, September 4

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 will be digitally available on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Only the first and latest three chapters are available for free reading on the aforementioned websites. Readers will need a monetary subscription to read the rest of the chapters. However, the entire manga is available for a free one-time read on the related apps.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233, titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 11”, Shoko revealed that Gojo’s reaction time and output had both significantly deteriorated. Even though Gojo used his chant to amplify his output, his Red barely harmed Mahoraga, alerting him that the Shikigami had started to adapt to most of his attacks.

On the other hand, Sukuna summoned Nue and Totality and merged them into a new Shikigami called “Merged Beast Agito.” Facing the new Shikigami, Mahoraga, and Sukuna, Gojo realized that he would have to use Unlimited Hollow, an attack Sukuna knows about and is wary of it.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 (speculation)

Gojo's Chant (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

While fans had always expected Gojo to have an ultimate move, said move wasn't expected to be revealed this early in the game. Many believed that it would be used against Kenjaku. However given how Gojo and Sukuna have been built up as foils to each other, this is the most logical outcome fans could have hoped for.

That entails that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 will not only give more information on this move, but readers can also expect a flashback and additional info on ultimate moves in general. Some have theorized that since ultimate moves cost the user something truly substantial, Gojo might not come out of this with his body or spirit intact.

Gojo's final plans (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

One question that fans have after chapter 233 is how this attack will affect Megumi. The only saving grace is that Gojo plans to use this attack against Mahoraga and not Sukuna himself. However, mangaka Akutami doesn’t seem inclined to give Megumi any respite, and that’s unlikely to change in the upcoming chapter.

