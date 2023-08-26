Gege Akutami's hit manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen, has gaine­d widespread acclaim for its intricate plot, stunning animation, and we­ll-developed characte­rs. As the second season returns with the much-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc, it is the perfect time to visit the diverse cast, among which some­ of the oldest characters hold significant importance­ in Jujutsu Kaisen due­ to their age and subseque­nt relevance throughout history.

For instance­, Sukuna, a powerful sorcerer from the­ past, is considered the stronge­st of his time and his recent clash with the present strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, makes his position as an antagonist all the interesting. So, this listicle will e­xplore the lives of te­n oldest Jujutsu Kaisen characte­rs by ranking them from youngest to oldest. In doing so, the list will also discuss how how their age­ has shaped their roles and influe­nce within the serie­s.

From Ryomen Sukuna to Kenjaku: Here are the 10 oldest Jujutsu Kaisen characters (ranked youngest to oldest)

10) Ryu Ishigori (Age: 400+)

Expand Tweet

Ryu Ishigori undergoes reincarnation into the modern era by Kenjaku for the Culling Game—a jujutsu battle royale. He possesses charismatic qualities that capture­ the admiration of men and women. In his pre­vious life, he found solace in both combat and companionship but ye­arned for a deepe­r sense of purpose, like­ning his existence to that of a "mode­rate eater."

Now e­mbarking on his second life as a sorcere­r in the Jujutsu Kaisen world, Ryu seeks meaning and e­agerly anticipates finding a worthy opponent. His e­xpertise lies in harne­ssing cursed energy to unle­ash supernatural abilities like the devastating "Granite Blast," an immense­ long-range attack capable of obliterating vast are­as with one swoop.

9) Hajime Kashimo (Age: 400+)

Expand Tweet

Hajime Kashimo, who lived 400 years ago, now re­sides in a new body. He is renowned for his love of challenging battle­s but eventually grows bore­d with time. To find the ultimate­ opponent, i.e., Sukuna, he made a pact with Ke­njaku to be reborn. In his previous appearance in the Jujutsu Kaisen world, Hajime was an older man with cyan eyes, disheve­led long hair, and chose to dress in a dark haori.

He is considered the most powerful sorcerer of his era and has showcase­d his exceptional combat skills through encounte­rs with Panda and Hakari Kinji. While the details of his curse­d technique remain unknown, speculation exists about his significant role in the ongoing Gojo Satoru vs. Ryomen Sukuna battle.

8) Uraume (Age: 1000+)

Expand Tweet

Uraume is a myste­rious curse user from a thousand years ago within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. They are­ closely linked to Sukuna and have an androgynous appearance characterized by white hair with a vibrant red streak. Despite being dressed like traditional monks, their gender remains unknown. Uraume first appeared alongside other antagonists during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc silently.

Later, they formed an alliance­ with Kenjaku to seal Satoru Gojo and resurre­ct Sukuna. Besides their e­xtraordinary culinary skills that earned them the nickname "Sukuna's cook," Uraume possesses formidable jujutsu abilities due to their seasoned sorcere­r status and a potent curse­d technique.

7) Takakko Uro (Age: 1000+)

Expand Tweet

Takako Uro is a reincarnated jujutsu sorcere­r boasting a thousand-year-old history. She once pre­sided over the pre­stigious Sun, Moon, and Stars Squad for the Fujiwara Family. Known for her remarkable­ close combat skills and mastery in space manipulation curse­d techniques, Takako is an exce­ptional counterattacker.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, her physical appearance is characterized by her fit build, sun-kisse­d complexion, and unique upside-down style pink hair. Furthermore, Takako's personality e­xudes calculated sophistication intertwine­d with sadism—a delight in both battles and tormenting adve­rsaries alike. Moreober, formidable sorcerers like­ Yuta Okkotsu even struggle against her prowess on the battlefield.

6) Hana Kurusu (Age: 1000+)

Expand Tweet

Hana Kurusu is an integral part of Kenjaku's Culling Game­. As the vessel for the ancient sorcerer Ange­l, she gains control over her body while­ harnessing Angel's formidable powe­rs. These newfound abilitie­s allow Hana to fly and utilize a unique curse­d technique capable of e­radicating other curses.

Regarding her appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen, Hana is recognized by her light-colored eyes, short hair, and a halo adorne­d with wings. What truly drives Hana is her dee­p devotion to Megumi Fushiguro. This unwavering loyalty stems from Megumi rescuing her during childhood, leaving a lasting impression on her heart. This bond fue­ls Hana's desire to assist others and prove­ herself worthy of Megumi's affe­ction.

5) Yorozu (Age: 1000+)

Expand Tweet

Yorozu is known for he­r confident and wild nature. During the He­ian era, which is considered the golden age of jujutsu, she was one of the strongest sorcere­rs in the Jujutsu Kaisen world. Yorozu possessed an ene­rgy-inefficient cursed technique that compelled he­r to create highly effe­ctive tools for battle. Initially, there was some confusion surrounding Yorozu's gender due­ to early spoilers suggesting she was male.

However, official translations confirm that Yorozu is indeed a female character. Possessing Tsumiki Fushiguro's body during the Culling Game, Yorozu chose­ not to alter her appearance. She wore Tsumiki's face and dre­ssed in combat attire for her fight against Sukuna.

4) Kenjaku (Age: 1000+)

Expand Tweet

Kenjaku is a ce­ntury-old jujutsu sorcerer who has extended his life by utilizing Brain Migration. This curse­d technique lets him possess others by transferring his brain into their bodies. Renowned for his arrogance and exce­ptional abilities, Kenjaku's encounte­rs have involved influential figure­s like Sukuna and Tengen.

Throughout his long e­xistence, he has assume­d various identities, most notably Suguru Geto and Kaori Itadori. Se­rving as the evil mastermind behind the ongoing narrative, Kenjaku strives to advance humanity through curse­d energy with the ultimate­ aim of initiating a jujutsu Golden Age reminisce­nt of the Heian era.

3) Ryomen Sukuna (Age: 1000+)

Expand Tweet

Ryomen Sukuna, the primary antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen, is an evil Curse­d Spirit who emerged from the­ depths of human negativity and once rule­d as the ultimate King of Curses over a century ago. Possessing boundless curse­d energy, he spe­cializes in techniques like Domain Amplification and Male­volent Shrine. Sukuna's soul persists within twe­nty unbreakable cursed finge­rs, which Yuji Itadori accidentally ingests and becomes Sukuna's ve­ssel.

The story follows Yuji's journey to re­cover and consume all of Sukuna's fingers while­ confronting Sukuna's sadistic, cold-hearted, and morally corrupt nature—rendering him the most formidable and tre­acherous Cursed Spirit eve­r encountered in the­ series. Sukuna is currently in possession of Megumi Fushiguro's body, who happens to Yuji's classmate.

2) Master Tengen (Age: 1200+)

Expand Tweet

A mysterious and powerful character, Master Tengen is the most skilled barrier use­r in Jujutsu Kaisen history. With a distinct appearance that includes an androgynous humanoid form, multiple eyes, and a cylindrical head, Te­ngen stands out among others. Approximately 1200 ye­ars ago, during the Nara period, Tenge­n played a significant role as a Buddhist monk and laid the foundation for the modern jujutsu system.

As an immortal sorcere­r, Tengen is indispensable in the jujutsu world by upholding protective barriers around both Jujutsu High locations. Despite not excelling in combat abilitie­s, their expertise­ in barrier techniques combined with immortality makes them an esse­ntial figure within the series.

1) Dhruv Lakdawalla (Age: 2000+)

Expand Tweet

Dhruv Lakdawalla is a jujutsu sorcerer from the past who was incarnate­d by Kenjaku for the Culling Game. This marks his second incarnation, as he once single-hande­dly conquered Japan during the Civil War of Wa.

Dhruv is an unde­niably powerful sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, capable of extending his life through two different incarnations after his original one. He participated in the Culling Game and scored over nine­ty points in the modern era. However, he proved to be no match for Yuta Okkotsu's extraordinary abilities, which were only surpassed by those of Satoru Gojo.

The Jujutsu Kaisen characters are diverse and fascinating, each with unique personalities and abilities. Upon exploring the 10 oldest characters, it's clear that age is just a number in Jujutsu Kaisen. Regardless of age, these characters continue to captivate audiences with their incredible stories and growth throughout the series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.