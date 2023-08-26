Gege Akutami's hit manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen, has gained widespread acclaim for its intricate plot, stunning animation, and well-developed characters. As the second season returns with the much-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc, it is the perfect time to visit the diverse cast, among which some of the oldest characters hold significant importance in Jujutsu Kaisen due to their age and subsequent relevance throughout history.
For instance, Sukuna, a powerful sorcerer from the past, is considered the strongest of his time and his recent clash with the present strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, makes his position as an antagonist all the interesting. So, this listicle will explore the lives of ten oldest Jujutsu Kaisen characters by ranking them from youngest to oldest. In doing so, the list will also discuss how how their age has shaped their roles and influence within the series.
From Ryomen Sukuna to Kenjaku: Here are the 10 oldest Jujutsu Kaisen characters (ranked youngest to oldest)
10) Ryu Ishigori (Age: 400+)
Ryu Ishigori undergoes reincarnation into the modern era by Kenjaku for the Culling Game—a jujutsu battle royale. He possesses charismatic qualities that capture the admiration of men and women. In his previous life, he found solace in both combat and companionship but yearned for a deeper sense of purpose, likening his existence to that of a "moderate eater."
Now embarking on his second life as a sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen world, Ryu seeks meaning and eagerly anticipates finding a worthy opponent. His expertise lies in harnessing cursed energy to unleash supernatural abilities like the devastating "Granite Blast," an immense long-range attack capable of obliterating vast areas with one swoop.
9) Hajime Kashimo (Age: 400+)
Hajime Kashimo, who lived 400 years ago, now resides in a new body. He is renowned for his love of challenging battles but eventually grows bored with time. To find the ultimate opponent, i.e., Sukuna, he made a pact with Kenjaku to be reborn. In his previous appearance in the Jujutsu Kaisen world, Hajime was an older man with cyan eyes, disheveled long hair, and chose to dress in a dark haori.
He is considered the most powerful sorcerer of his era and has showcased his exceptional combat skills through encounters with Panda and Hakari Kinji. While the details of his cursed technique remain unknown, speculation exists about his significant role in the ongoing Gojo Satoru vs. Ryomen Sukuna battle.
8) Uraume (Age: 1000+)
Uraume is a mysterious curse user from a thousand years ago within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. They are closely linked to Sukuna and have an androgynous appearance characterized by white hair with a vibrant red streak. Despite being dressed like traditional monks, their gender remains unknown. Uraume first appeared alongside other antagonists during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc silently.
Later, they formed an alliance with Kenjaku to seal Satoru Gojo and resurrect Sukuna. Besides their extraordinary culinary skills that earned them the nickname "Sukuna's cook," Uraume possesses formidable jujutsu abilities due to their seasoned sorcerer status and a potent cursed technique.
7) Takakko Uro (Age: 1000+)
Takako Uro is a reincarnated jujutsu sorcerer boasting a thousand-year-old history. She once presided over the prestigious Sun, Moon, and Stars Squad for the Fujiwara Family. Known for her remarkable close combat skills and mastery in space manipulation cursed techniques, Takako is an exceptional counterattacker.
In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, her physical appearance is characterized by her fit build, sun-kissed complexion, and unique upside-down style pink hair. Furthermore, Takako's personality exudes calculated sophistication intertwined with sadism—a delight in both battles and tormenting adversaries alike. Moreober, formidable sorcerers like Yuta Okkotsu even struggle against her prowess on the battlefield.
6) Hana Kurusu (Age: 1000+)
Hana Kurusu is an integral part of Kenjaku's Culling Game. As the vessel for the ancient sorcerer Angel, she gains control over her body while harnessing Angel's formidable powers. These newfound abilities allow Hana to fly and utilize a unique cursed technique capable of eradicating other curses.
Regarding her appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen, Hana is recognized by her light-colored eyes, short hair, and a halo adorned with wings. What truly drives Hana is her deep devotion to Megumi Fushiguro. This unwavering loyalty stems from Megumi rescuing her during childhood, leaving a lasting impression on her heart. This bond fuels Hana's desire to assist others and prove herself worthy of Megumi's affection.
5) Yorozu (Age: 1000+)
Yorozu is known for her confident and wild nature. During the Heian era, which is considered the golden age of jujutsu, she was one of the strongest sorcerers in the Jujutsu Kaisen world. Yorozu possessed an energy-inefficient cursed technique that compelled her to create highly effective tools for battle. Initially, there was some confusion surrounding Yorozu's gender due to early spoilers suggesting she was male.
However, official translations confirm that Yorozu is indeed a female character. Possessing Tsumiki Fushiguro's body during the Culling Game, Yorozu chose not to alter her appearance. She wore Tsumiki's face and dressed in combat attire for her fight against Sukuna.
4) Kenjaku (Age: 1000+)
Kenjaku is a century-old jujutsu sorcerer who has extended his life by utilizing Brain Migration. This cursed technique lets him possess others by transferring his brain into their bodies. Renowned for his arrogance and exceptional abilities, Kenjaku's encounters have involved influential figures like Sukuna and Tengen.
Throughout his long existence, he has assumed various identities, most notably Suguru Geto and Kaori Itadori. Serving as the evil mastermind behind the ongoing narrative, Kenjaku strives to advance humanity through cursed energy with the ultimate aim of initiating a jujutsu Golden Age reminiscent of the Heian era.
3) Ryomen Sukuna (Age: 1000+)
Ryomen Sukuna, the primary antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen, is an evil Cursed Spirit who emerged from the depths of human negativity and once ruled as the ultimate King of Curses over a century ago. Possessing boundless cursed energy, he specializes in techniques like Domain Amplification and Malevolent Shrine. Sukuna's soul persists within twenty unbreakable cursed fingers, which Yuji Itadori accidentally ingests and becomes Sukuna's vessel.
The story follows Yuji's journey to recover and consume all of Sukuna's fingers while confronting Sukuna's sadistic, cold-hearted, and morally corrupt nature—rendering him the most formidable and treacherous Cursed Spirit ever encountered in the series. Sukuna is currently in possession of Megumi Fushiguro's body, who happens to Yuji's classmate.
2) Master Tengen (Age: 1200+)
A mysterious and powerful character, Master Tengen is the most skilled barrier user in Jujutsu Kaisen history. With a distinct appearance that includes an androgynous humanoid form, multiple eyes, and a cylindrical head, Tengen stands out among others. Approximately 1200 years ago, during the Nara period, Tengen played a significant role as a Buddhist monk and laid the foundation for the modern jujutsu system.
As an immortal sorcerer, Tengen is indispensable in the jujutsu world by upholding protective barriers around both Jujutsu High locations. Despite not excelling in combat abilities, their expertise in barrier techniques combined with immortality makes them an essential figure within the series.
1) Dhruv Lakdawalla (Age: 2000+)
Dhruv Lakdawalla is a jujutsu sorcerer from the past who was incarnated by Kenjaku for the Culling Game. This marks his second incarnation, as he once single-handedly conquered Japan during the Civil War of Wa.
Dhruv is an undeniably powerful sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, capable of extending his life through two different incarnations after his original one. He participated in the Culling Game and scored over ninety points in the modern era. However, he proved to be no match for Yuta Okkotsu's extraordinary abilities, which were only surpassed by those of Satoru Gojo.
The Jujutsu Kaisen characters are diverse and fascinating, each with unique personalities and abilities. Upon exploring the 10 oldest characters, it's clear that age is just a number in Jujutsu Kaisen. Regardless of age, these characters continue to captivate audiences with their incredible stories and growth throughout the series.
