Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233: Sukuna’s new Shikigami leaves Gojo with an uncertain fate

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 was highly anticipated because of the previous chapter ending on a cliffhanger which hinted at Gojo’s Death. Given how almost every other chapter in this arc has ended on a cliffhanger hinting at one of the opponent’s deaths, it is no surprise that this chapter also ends with Gojo facing the threat of defeat.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 is both action-oriented and information-heavy, although the information is visually provided. It features another one of Megumi’s Shikigami, but calling it a completely new one would be incorrect. The chapter also complicated the mystery of how Sukuna is using Megumi’s technique. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 11.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 shows Sukuna Summoning the Merged Beast which forces Gojo to bring out his trump card

In the previous chapter, Gojo only hit Mahoraga with “Lapse: Blue” so that the Shikigami could not adapt to more of his Technique. However, he did use the opportunity to use “Reversal: Red” when he got the opportunity. He ended up knocking Sukuna out by using Black Flash, but Mahoraga’s Wheel completed all four turns in time. The Shikigami appeared from the shadows and slashed Gojo across the chest.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 summary

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233, even though Gojo healed himself, Shoko revealed that his reaction time has increased greatly, and while he could still use the Curse Technique Reversal, his output overall has lessened. This finally hammered home the notion that Gojo could lose this battle, which the man himself had always been aware of.

Unsurprisingly, this reminded him of the last time he faced the possibility of defeat, which was at the hands of Toji Fushiguro. However, the possibility of defeat took away the loneliness that Gojo had always felt as the strongest. He aimed his Red at the shadows, correctly guessing that Sukuna was hiding in there and trying to provide support for Mahoraga.

However, he miscalculated, since Sukuna took the opportunity to create a smokescreen and attack Gojo directly while Mahoraga negated his Infinity. Sukuna used the hand sign for Blood Piercing to use Max Elephant’s water attack without having to summon the Shikigami itself, a move Gojo recognized to be on par with his own modifications.

Making Gojo’s odds even slimmer, Sukuna then summoned Nue and Divine Dog: Totality and merged them into a new Shikigami, Merged Beast Agito (Kango Jyuu Agito/Chimera Beast Agito). Realizing that it was, in fact, a battle of three against one, Gojo attacked Mahoraga with Red, but it barely damaged the Shikigami.

Gojo realized that Mahoraga adapted to attacks and techniques gradually, so having been hit by Red once made it nigh useless. He understood that he wouldn’t last long if he didn’t take Mahoraga out of the game. He decided to use his secret weapon, one he had been saving and that Sukuna was aware of, Unlimited Hollow.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 Analysis

Sukuna using Max Elephant's attack (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 reveals one of the greatest things Sukuna can do with the Ten Shadows Technique. The existence of a Merged Beast opens up the avenue of how many other permutations and combinations the Ten Shadows have in store.

The primary three questions would be whether any two Shikigami can be merged or if there are specific combinations, whether more than two Shikigami can be merged, and most importantly, whether the merger can be undone. On the flip side, not much about Gojo’s techniques was revealed in this chapter other than the fact that he has an ultimate move.

Gojo's Chant

Gojo’s chant made a reappearance, which brought to mind the fact that Sukuna had never used a chant before any of his moves. Should he do that, his already massive output can be expanded exponentially. However, it remains to be seen whether he would get that desperate in this battle yet.

Gojo vs. Sukuna is slowly advancing towards a climax, if not a resolution. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 establishes that Sukuna is on par with, and might even be slightly above, Gojo’s level of innovativeness. It would be prudent to assume that anything Gojo throws at him, Sukuna will try his best to counter, and he might even succeed.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 Review

While an informative chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 doesn’t do much in terms of emotional pay-off. While the chapter tries to build a growing sense of unease regarding Gojo’s possible defeat, the line “Satoru Gojo could lose” itself acts to disabuse the reader of the notion.

By this point, Gojo has been on the verge of death for five chapters and has managed to heal himself every time. While that is on par with what can be expected from the strongest sorcerer, it’s bound to get a little repetitive for the readers, to the point that it fails to elicit any sense of mystery or intrigue.

Gojo's plan for a final attack

So far in this fight, Gojo has not once been outclassed or outsmarted by anything Sukuna has pulled out of thin air. There is no reason why he should falter now, given that he has an ace up his sleeve that his opponent knows about and is actively wary of.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 is the first chapter in a while to not end with one or both fighters’ deaths looming over the reader in the form of a cliffhanger. Hopefully, mangaka Akutami has been building up to a truly spectacular reveal and is not just giving his readers a respite before another tragic development.

