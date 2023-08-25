Yuji Itadori's brother will steal the show in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (but it's not Aoi Todo)

On August 24, 2023, MAPPA dropped the official trailer for the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, featuring Choso, Gojo, Yuji, Megumi, Geto, and all the other integral characters for the upcoming arc. As a result, fans are ecstatic to see their favorite characters returning in this all-important arc.

The anime adaptation of the Shibuya arc, known as one of the major story arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen, will see a dynamic shift in the narrative's tone. Gege Akutami's artistic strokes will finally be brought to life by MAPPA's eye-catching animation on October 31, 2023, with Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

While the Shibuya arc is extremely action-heavy, fans can expect major plot twists and shocking revelations in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, with one of them being the identity of Yuji Itadori's half-brother, and it's not Aoi Todo.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Shibuya Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will see Choso, the half-brother of Yuji Itadori, in the upcoming Shibuya arc

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen fans will be treated with a shocking revelation in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Choso, whom fans may remember as a Cursed Spirit: Death Painting Womb, would turn out to be the half-brother of none other than Yuji Itadori.

As an integral character of the Shibuya arc, Choso will have a pivotal role to play in the story's narrative in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Since the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer has already revealed him in all his glory, fans are excited to see him in action and learn more about his origin.

Choso as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

It was revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen that Choso, one of the Death Painting Wombs, was created by the ancient sorcerer Noritoshi Kamo as part of an experiment. However, the later chapters confirmed that Kenjaku controlled Noritoshi Kamo's body. So, how is Yuji related to him? Well, this would be revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Choso was first introduced in the Death Painting Womb arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, where he and his brothers were incarnated. However, Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki brutally murdered his brothers, Eso and Kechizu, which made Choso hold a grudge against Yuji.

Kechizu and Eso (Image via MAPPA)

Although he agreed to join the alliance of Geto and Mahito for the Shibuya massacre and murdered countless ordinary civilians with his blood manipulation technique, deep inside, Choso wanted to avenge the death of his brothers during the incident at Shibuya.

Finally, he found Yuji at the Shibuya Station and recognized him straightway. Infuriated, the eldest Death Painting Womb wanted to eradicate the murderer of his two brothers. Being a master at the Blood Manipulation technique, Choso overwhelmed Yuji with his incredible fighting prowess.

Choso as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami)

However, something distracted the Death Painting Womb when he was on the verge of finishing off Yuji. He saw a memory of him sharing a sumptuous meal with Yuji and his two Death Painting Brothers. In his memory, Yuji appeared as one of his brothers. As a result, Choso developed an existential crisis and wondered about the true identity of Yuji.

Notably, the Cursed Wombs can recognize their brothers, and therefore, the vision that he saw was a hint that Yuji was related to him. Additionally, the oldest Death Painting Womb could feel the death of his brothers, and he felt the same sensation coming from Yuji's impending death.

Expand Tweet

It was later revealed that Kenjaku controlled Yuji Itadori's mother, Kaori Iradori's body, the very same being who possessed Noritoshi Kamo. Even though Choso's memories regarding his birth are hazy, he knows about the interference of Kenjaku in his birthing process.

In other words, Kenjaku was the 'third parent' of both Yuji and Choso. As the eldest brother, Choso valued familial relationships and devoted all his strength to protecting his brother Yuji for the remainder of the series.

Overall, it's pretty evident why Yuji's half-brother, Choso, would have a pivotal role to play in the upcoming part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. His bromance with Yuji will also be the highlight in the later part of the show.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.