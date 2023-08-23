Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Anime reveals new key visuals

The upcoming TV anime, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has revealed a new key visual on August 23, 2023, featuring the elf Frieren, and her new party members, Fern and Stark. The visual depicts a beautiful scenic background, with Freiren looking back on a journey with her two party members.

Fans are invited to the eye-catching fantasy world through the new illustration. Furthermore, this new key visual is paired with another visual that shows the former party members of the long-lived Elf.

Based on the manga written and illustrated by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is set to release on September 29, 2023, at 9:00 pm JST, with a two-hour long episode. In fact, this anime will mark the comeback of one of the animation studio giants, Madhouse.

New key visual of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End depicts Frieren and her new party members looking back on their journey

New key visual of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Image via Madhouse)

The new key visual for the upcoming Fall 2023 anime, Frieren: Beyond The Journey's Endi, was unveiled on August 23, 2023. This new illustration depicts the long-lived elf magician Frieren, and her two new party members, the warrior boy Stark, and the wizard girl Fern.

After defeating the demon king, the elf magician Frieren, who has lived for a thousand years, embarks on a new journey to know the hearts of people with her new companions. Set against stunning background art, the main character Frieren looks back on her journey.

The previous Key Visual of the anime (Image via Madhouse)

As mentioned, she has her new traveling companions in Wizard girl Fren, and Stark, the warrior boy. Notably, this new key visual of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is paired with another one unveiled on July 19, 2023.

While this visual depicts the new party heading into the future, the previous key visual illustrates the hour heroes, including Himmel, who aided Frieren in defeating the Demon King.

Frieren as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The voice actors of Frieren, Fern, and Stark have expressed their feelings in response to the visual. As per the official website of Frieren: Beyond The Journey's End, Kana Ichinose, the VA of Fern said:

"While I was excited to see what their adventure days would be like, I also got a warm impression because the pictures were so detailed. The atmosphere is completely different, so I want you to enjoy that difference."

On the other hand, Stark's voice actor, Chiyaki Kobayashi pointed out that each character has a different point of view in the new key visual in question. As a result, he wondered what the characters were looking at and what they were thinking. Moreover, he also expressed his desire to see how the buds of Fern and Stark would bloom.

Frieren's voice actor Atsumi Tanezaki felt that the expressions of the three characters illustrated in the visual were so much like them that she couldn't help laughing.

More details about the anime, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

A still from Frieren (Image via Madhouse)

Based on the manga written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End or Sousou no Frieren is an exciting fantasy adventure story featuring the elf mage Frieren and her companions.

Although the Elf Mage Frieren defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land with her brave party, she would outlive the rest of her party members. As a result, she needs to understand about life and what it means to the people around her.

The anime adaptation of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be produced by Madhouse. As previously mentioned, it is set to premiere on September 29, 2023, with a special two-hour-long episode.

