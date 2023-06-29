Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End series announces release date, movie-length premiere

Despite the fact that the summer 2023 anime season has only just begun, fans are already looking ahead to Fall 2023 following the release of the latest Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End promo. On June 29, 2023, the staff for the television adaptation of author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe’s manga released the series’ second promotional video.

Since beginning serialization in April of 2020, the series has garnered a substantially large following, being praised by fans everywhere for its unique story. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End sold more than 8 million copies in less than three years after its release and was awarded the 14th Manga Taisho Prize in addition to the New Creator Prize of the 25th annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize.

Fans were incredibly excited to hear that the series would be getting an anime adaptation when the news first broke in September 2022. However, today’s news has fans even more excited, with the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series now having an official release date and sharing some exciting premiere information.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series will have a 2-hour premiere on September 29, 2023

The most recent promotional video for the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series revealed the exciting two-hour premiere and September 29, 2023 release date for the series. It additionally highlights the titular character, Frieren, and the partners in her journey.

The series will premiere at 9 pm JST on NTV’s "Kinyo Roadshow" block, a Friday evening programming block that is typically reserved for feature films. From October onward, the series will air in NTV’s new anime timeslot. This premiere in the "Kinyo Roadshow" block will mark the first television anime series to premiere in the timeslot.

Atsumi Tanezaki voices the protagonist and eponymous character Frieren, while Nobuhiko Okamato voices Himmel, Hiroki Touchi voices Heiter, and Yoji Ueda lends his voice to Eisen. Keiichiro Saito is directing the series at Madhouse Studios, while Tomohiro Suzuki is in charge of the series scripts. Reiko Nagasawa is designing the characters and Even Call is composing the music.

The original manga is serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine and recently shipped its 10th volume in Japan on March 16, 2023. Viz Media published the eighth volume in English on June 20, 2023. The manga recently went on a brief hiatus from January 18 to March 22 earlier this year.

The series focuses on the titular character, Frieren, an Elven mage who was part of a legendary party of adventurers that saved the world after a ten-year-long quest. However, as an Elf with an extended lifespan, she returns to the Capital 50 years later, where her friend Himmel sadly dies shortly after they reunite. This forces Frieren to confront her own pseudo-immortality, and so she begins another quest to reunite with Himmel one last time.

