Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End - Release date, promo video, cast, and more

Sōsō no Furīren, better known worldwide as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, the well-acclaimed drama-fantasy manga series by Kanehito Yamada, is recently announced to inspire an anime adaptation. The anime will be directed by Keiichiro Yamada at Studio MADHOUSE, with Tomohiro Suzuki penning the scripts.

The anime has announced its debut for Fall 2023. However, the exact release date is yet to be unveiled. Besides the premiere, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has also dropped a promotional video and key visual featuring Frieren, the titular protagonist of the series.

Atsumi Tanezaki will be voicing Frieren in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Atsumi Tanezaki, who has garnered a lot of fame for her adorable performance in Spy x Family as Anya Forger, will be taking the role of Frieren, the lead protagonist of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. The short teaser of the anime also gave a glance at three additional characters in the storyline, Himel, Denken, and Heiter, whose voice cast remains unannounced.

Frieren is described as a mage elf who has lived for thousands of years. However, forming a meaningful relationship with humans has always been tough for her. She battled the Demon King along with Hero Himel, leaving a commendable impression on everyone. After the fall of all her associates, she decided to travel and learn more about humans and humanity.

Here’s how Viz Media, the official publisher of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, describes the story:

"The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party."

It continues:

"How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…"

Kanehito Yamada, who garnered a lot of praise for his amazing direction in Aki Hamaji’s Bocchi the Rock!, will be directing Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End at Studio MADHOUSE, the renowned production house that gave Monster, Death Note, and One Punch Man. Tomohiro Suzuki, who contributed greatly to One Punch Man, will be writing the scripts for the anime.

Reiko Nagasawa, known for the key animation in The Deer King film, will provide character designs. Evan Call, the highly lauded American composer and arranger known for his music in Violet Evergarden and Jose the Tiger and Fish will compose the music.

