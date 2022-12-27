Bocchi the Rock! anime ends the first season with a special trailer and key visuals

Aki Hamaji’s Bocchi the Rock! has received a commendable reception from anime enthusiasts worldwide. The musical slice-of-life comedy series created a mark in the anime universe by surpassing Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man in MyAnimeList’s Top Fall 2022 anime.

Bocchi the Rock! is stated to be the only highest-rated non-sequel series of 2022, whose popularity skyrocketed in little to no time. The series had a good run with its heartwarming twelve episodes. The penultimate episode saw Bocchi take a leap of faith by doing a stage dive, which ended up landing her in the hospital.

The episode also saw Bocchi get a new guitar after breaking the old one during her band’s live performance. Bocchi the Rock! dropped a commemorative visual and a special trailer to bid a proper farewell to the series.

Bocchi the Rock! commemorative video recaps Kessoku Band’s journey with the song Flashbacker

Bocchi the Rock! "Thank You" key visual (Image via Cloverworks)

Thanking fans worldwide for showing a lot of appreciation and love for the series, Bocchi the Rock! released a unique key visual with the caption “Thank you” from the creator and the entire staff and cast. The key visual featured the four primary characters of the series, Nijika Ijichi, Hitori Gotou, Ikuyo Kita, and Ryou Yamada.

The staff members behind the illustration were Kerorira, the key animator, and Asuka Yokota, the colorist. Yasuno Moriyasu took charge of the background, and Tsubasa Kanamori was responsible for photography. The anime's official website and Twitter account have also released a celebratory main trailer summarizing Bocchi and her Kessoku Band’s journey with the song Flashbacker.

Crunchyroll describes the series as:

“Hitori Gotoh, “Bocchi-chan,” is a girl who’s so introverted and shy around people that she’d always start her conversations with “Ah...” During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine.”

It further continues:

“But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself. After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name “Guitar Hero” and fantasized about performing at her school’s cultural festival concert.”

Summing it up:

“But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn’t able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little…”

No updates regarding season 2 have been announced yet. However, as Bocchi the Rock! outperformed some major titles this year by garnering commendable reviews and ratings, fans can expect the series to be slated for a second installment in the near future.

