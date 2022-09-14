Aki Hamaji’s Bocchi the Rock! premiere announced with official trailer and key visual

Bocchi the Rock!, written and illustrated by Aki Hamaji, became immensely popular after the 4-panel manga series was serialized in Hobunsha's Manga Time Kiara Max on December 19, 2017. Bocchi the Rock! was announced to receive an anime adaptation by CloverWorks in early 2021.

Aniplex's YouTube channel recently dropped the first official trailer for the anime, and fans were overwhelmed by the spectacular animation from CloverWorks. Apart from showing the characters who will play a pivotal role in the series, the trailer also revealed the release date.

Bocchi the Rock! is set to be released in October 2022

With the official trailer, Bocchi the Rock! is announced to air on Saturday, October 8, 2022, around 12 midnight JST on TOKYO MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and MBS. Other respective channels like AT-X and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting will air the anime a little later than usual.

As of now, there is no word from any of the OTT platforms about streaming the anime. Even Crunchyroll has not yet proclaimed to stream the series on its platforms, concluding that fans worldwide have to wait until the series gets licensed by the top distributors.

Yoshino Aoyama, known for playing the role of Yoshino Nanase in Wake Up, Girls! New Chapter, will be the voice of the protagonist of the series, Hitori 'Bocchi' Goto. Sayumi Suzushiro, who has voiced Iroha Kohinata in Tomodachi no Imouto ga Ore ni dake Uzai, will play Nijika Ijichi.

Saku Mizuno, who played Rena Hananoi in Selection Project, will be the voice of Ryou Yamada. Ikumi Hasegawa, who voiced Vladilena Milizé in 86, will be taking on the role of Ikuyo Kita.

kViN 🌈🕒 @Yuyucow Bocchi the Rock's manga is very funny, kinda dark in its humor but extremely nonchalant about it. The stunning teaser visuals for the anime made it look like Keiichiro Saito's take was going to be more earnest, weighty, and genuinely moody at points - which the cool PV confirms Bocchi the Rock's manga is very funny, kinda dark in its humor but extremely nonchalant about it. The stunning teaser visuals for the anime made it look like Keiichiro Saito's take was going to be more earnest, weighty, and genuinely moody at points - which the cool PV confirms https://t.co/VZKY1BDmwJ

Here’s how the official website of the anime describes the story:

"Hitori Goto, also known as “Bocchi-chan”, is an extremely shy girl who always puts “Ah” at the beginning of conversations. She started playing the guitar, longing for a band activity that would make her shine, but as she had no friends, she spent her junior high school days playing the guitar alone for six hours every day.

"She was delusional about posting videos of herself playing guitar on the internet as a "guitar hero" and playing an active part in live cultural festival performances. It was...! She was on the verge of becoming a hikikomori, but one fated day she gets approached by Nijika Ijichi, who plays the drums in the 'Unity Band'."

Bocchi the Rock! staff

Production - CloverWorks

Writer/Illustrator - Aki Hamaji

Director - Keiichiro Saito

Series Composition/Screenplay - Erika Yoshida

Editor - Daisuke Hiraki

Cinematographer - Tsubasa Kanamori

Prop Designer - Ayumi Nagaki

2D Works - Aoi Umeki

Color Design - Asuka Yokota

Art Director - Yasutaka Moriyasu

Art Setting - taracod

Music - Tomoki Kikuya

Director of Photography - Tsubasa Kanamori

CG director - Katsuaki Miyaji

Sound effect - Shota Yaso

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das