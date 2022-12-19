Bocchi the Rock surpasses Chainsaw man to become 2nd top-rated anime of Fall 2022

With the popularity that Bocchi the Rock has been enjoying in recent weeks, to see the series topping as one of the top-rated anime of Fall 2022 is no surprise. However, the shock comes when fans notice that the anime has managed to surpass Tatsuki Fujimoto's popular franchise, Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man is having a dreadful time on MyAnimeList. The series earlier managed to rank second on the Top Anime page. However, it was soon review-bombed by Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fans, due to which the rankings of the anime dropped to 13th position in just two days.

With the Fall 2022 anime season almost coming to a close, it seems the final rankings for the season are destined to remain the same as they are.

Bocchi the Rock becomes the highest-rated non-sequel anime of Fall 2022 on MyAnimeList

Full season: Bocchi the Rock! is now the highest rated non-sequel anime of Fall 2022, passing Chainsaw Man!Full season: listani.me/fall-2022 Bocchi the Rock! is now the highest rated non-sequel anime of Fall 2022, passing Chainsaw Man! 🎸Full season: listani.me/fall-2022 https://t.co/fcDrAuABQq

While Aki Hamaji's Bocchi the Rock is still ranked 25th on the overall Top Anime page, it has managed to surpass Chainsaw Man as the second top-rated anime in the Fall 2023 anime season.

With the current top-ranked anime being Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on the list, Bocchi the Rock fans can be glad that their anime has now become the highest-rated non-sequel anime of Fall 2022, a position previously held by MAPPA's Chainsaw Man.

Power and Denji as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

With only one episode left to air of Bocchi the Rock and two episodes of Chainsaw Man, it seems like the rankings battle is set to be drawn out till the final day when Chainsaw Man will air its finale on December 28, 2022. Even if the rankings were to change later, coming in second as the top-rated non-sequel anime of the season is also a valuable milestone for producers and fans to celebrate.

"After all, rock beats 'scissors'": Anime Twitteratis react to the latest rankings of Bocchi the Rock and Chainsaw Man

Otakus were quick to celebrate Bocchi the Rock's milestone as they were glad the show was getting the recognition it deserved in the industry. Earlier, the anime had gotten overshadowed by other series that were airing this season. However, it has managed to rise up the ranks slowly and steadily.

Fans of the series were convinced that the anime should be rated higher, but they were aware of the Chainsaw Man and MAPPA haters who have review-bombed the anime, giving Bocchi the Rock some leverage to eventually get ranked higher. The jokes about the same also caught the eye of a lot of users, as one fan tweeted how it was understandable that Bocchi the Rock would beat Chainsaw Man as "rock beats 'scissors'" (scissors being compared to chainsaws).

ITAku @AleExorcist @myanimelist Bocchi deserve It and even higher rating, that said chainsaw has a lot of hater and mappa hater that create account Just to give It a low score l @myanimelist Bocchi deserve It and even higher rating, that said chainsaw has a lot of hater and mappa hater that create account Just to give It a low score l

McFly @VengefulSpiritW @myanimelist Mid overtaking mid isn't much to talk about lmao @myanimelist Mid overtaking mid isn't much to talk about lmao

Meanwhile, other fans on Twitter started mocking the anime's fans, claiming that they were just trolls who try to put down good anime by giving them remarks such as "mid," "overrated," "trash," etc. Chainsaw Man fans were pissed that MAPPA's efforts were not being recognized since they provided an all-new ending in every episode by collaborating with top artists from the Japanese music industry.

Additionally, the love and care the studio has given to some of the scenes go way past any anime that has come out this season. Even so, Chainsaw Man was getting the hate as many otakus dislike MAPPA and their use of CGI. On the other side, there were a few fans who considered both the anime series to be irrelevant and that it had nothing to be hyped about.

