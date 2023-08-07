Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime reveals two new characters and their cast 

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of the renowned manga series by Yamada Kanehito and Abe Tsukasa, titled Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, is set to captivate anime enthusiasts and fantasy lovers on September 29, 2023. The anime recently left fans excited as it introduced two fascinating new characters.
They also revealed the skilled voice actors who will bring these characters to life. The new additions to the anime promise to bring depth and excitement to an already captivating story. Excitement surrounding the title is continuously growing and this recent news added to the anticipation.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End introduces two new characters: Fern and Stark
Fern, a young orphan in the anime, is determined to meet the expectations of the man who saved her life and the immortal elf she accompanies. Kana Ichinose will lend her voice to this character. She is known for voicing Ichigo in Darling in the Franxx, Maki Shijo in Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, and Yuzuriha Ogawa in Dr. Stone, among others.
Alongside Fern is Stark, a brave adventurer raised by a former member of the hero party also featured in the anime. Stark embarks on a journey with Frieren and Fern and the character will be voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi. He is best known for voicing Gabimaru in Hell’s Paradise, a young Askeladd in Vinland Saga, and more.
The anime's remaining cast members include talented voice actors like Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel, and Yōji Ueda as Eisen.
The anime Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is brought to life by the talented team at Madhouse. This team includes director Keiichirō Saitō, character designer Reiko Nagasawa, and music composer Evan Call.
Plot of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is an anime series that takes inspiration from the manga of the same name, which was written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Abe Tsukasa. This captivating anime delves into the world of Frieren, a skilled elf mage who triumphs over the menacing Demon King, ultimately restoring tranquility across the land.
However, Frieren will outlive her former party by a long margin. She embarks on a quest to comprehend the meaning of life for those who surround her. Even decades after their triumph, attending the funeral of an old friend forces Frieren to confront her own near immortality. Determined to honor the final wishes of her comrades, she finds herself embarking on an entirely new journey alongside Fern and Stark.
The anime delves into the depths of the human experience as fans witness Frieren's personal growth and her poignant struggles to connect with others, all while grappling with the true essence of mortal existence.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is an upcoming anime that recently introduced two new characters and their cast to fans. With its premiere scheduled for September 29, 2023, this much-awaited series boasts a talented ensemble cast. Avid manga enthusiasts and anime fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can dive into this captivating story.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.