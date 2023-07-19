Frieren: Beyond Journey's End reveals new key visual

The anime Frieren: Beyond Journey's End unveiled a new key visual featuring its characters on July 19, 2023. Based on the fantasy-adventure manga of the same name by the author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe, this anime will mark the comeback of one of the top-rated animation studios, Madhouse.

According to Frieren: Beyond Journey's End's official website, the title will premiere on September 29, 2023, at 9:00 pm JST, with a special two-hour episode. With the director Reiko Nagasawa at the helm, fans can expect a beautiful adaptation of Tsukasa Abe and Kanehito Yamada's manga.

The new key visual of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End features Frieren the Wizard and more characters

The new Key Visual of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Image via Madhouse)

The official website of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and the official Twitter profile of the anime's PR team have unveiled a new key visual for the upcoming anime. This new visual features the main character of the story, Frieren the Wizard.

Additionally, other supporting characters from the series, such as Himmel, Heiter, and Eisen, also appear in the key visual. The characters are seated next to each other and while everyone is looking up, Himmel is seen looking at Frieren.

A preview image of Frieren (Image via Madhouse)

The key visual also confirmed that the fantasy-adventure anime series will premiere on September 29, 2023. Seiko Yoshioka is in charge of the concept art of Frieren anime, while Reiko Nagasawa has drawn the characters in the key visual.

Speaking about the new key visual, Seiko Yoshioka said that the director of the show, Keiichiro Saito was enamored by the atmosphere of the first volume's cover, and he wanted it to be incorporated into the visual.

"I drew it so that I could feel the light and beautiful colors of the original picture and the atmosphere of gentle light," she said, as per the anime's website.

Yoshioka further explained that when she read the original work by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe for the first time, she could feel the beautiful atmosphere of the world of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, where time passes slowly. The depiction of nature was one of the main points that she had to keep in mind while designing the key visual.

Reiko Nagasawa, the character designer of the Frieren anime, also spoke about this new key visual.

"This is the first visual for the brave party to appear, so I drew it while paying attention to the details of each character. I think it would be nice if each character's appearance conveyed their feelings," Nagasawa said.

The eyes and the expressions of the characters in the key visual reveal a lot about them. Furthermore, the picture also exudes a sense of calmness and serenity.

About Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Characters from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Image via Madhouse)

The anime Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, which is also known as Sousou no Frieren, is based on the manga series of the same name. The author Kanehito Yamada penned a beautiful fantasy-adventure story and Tsukasa Abe illustrated the characters and the plot in a beautiful manner.

The synopsis of the title as per Viz Media reads:

"Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her?"

Shogakukan's Shonen Manga magazine, Weekly Shonen Sunday, has been serializing this manga series since April 2020. The chapters of the manga series have been collected in a total of 10 Tankobon volumes so far. Viz Media has acquired the rights to publish the English version of the manga.

The anime adaptation of this series was recently announced and it took fans by surprise. Under the production of Madhouse Studios, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is set to premiere on September 29, 2023, with a special two-hour-long first episode.

