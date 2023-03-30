8 strongest side characters in anime history

Although the main character in anime is frequently in the spotlight, the supporting characters are what give the story life and make it memorable. These characters, who range from ferocious adversaries to devoted allies, have their own distinct personalities, aptitudes, and backstories. In actuality, some of the most powerful and enduring characters in the history of anime are side characters.

The anime community will never forget these characters' amazing fighting prowess, intelligence, charismatic leadership, and likable personalities. These characters, which range from the icy-hearted Itachi Uchiha of Naruto to the endearing and comical Koro-sensei of Assassination Classroom, have left their mark on the anime community and are still cherished by fans.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Levi, Kakashi, and 6 other strongest anime side characters of all time

8) Shikamaru Nara from Naruto

Shikamaru Nara (Image via Pierrot)

Shikamaru is a persona renowned for his brilliance and foresight. He is an expert in the Shadow Imitation Method, which enables him to command the motions of his adversaries. Shikamaru's carefree demeanor and idleness can be misleading because he is a recognized and highly adept ninja.

He also has a painful past because his father passed away while serving on a mission, and he battles the pressure of living up to his family's expectations. Shikamaru becomes a noteworthy character as a result of his growth and character-building over the Naruto series.

7) Koro-sensei from Assassination Classroom

Koro-sensei (Image via Brain's Base)

Koro-sensei is renowned for his humor, compassion, and unshakable dedication to his pupils. He is an alien who claims to have destroyed 70% of the moon and who, if not assassinated by his disciples within a year, will destroy the Earth.

Despite this, Koro-sensei develops into a cherished educator who genuinely cares for his pupils and supports their academic and emotional development. Along with having extraordinary strength and speed, he also possesses the unusual ability to renew his body. Fans love Koro-sensei because of his endearing nature and distinctive character design.

6) Roy Mustang from Fullmetal Alchemist

Roy Mustang (Image via Studio Bones)

Roy is a likable, clever, and charismatic individual. He is referred to as the Flame Alchemist and is a strong alchemist who can instantly make fire. Roy wants to take over as Amestris' next leader and restructure the nation's dysfunctional political system.

To get what he wants, he's also prepared to use unethical shortcuts and suffer setbacks. Roy is an unforgettable character because of his sense of justice and tenacity.

5) Kakashi Hatake from Naruto

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Pierrot)

Characters like Kakashi are generally known for their cool, collected demeanors as well as their superb fighting skills. He has learned over a thousand jutsu techniques from different ninja clans and is a master of the Sharingan. The Third Great Ninja War claimed the lives of Kakashi's father and best friend, adding tragedy to the character's past.

He is a committed educator, though, and is prepared to go above and beyond to support the development and success of his pupils.

4) Zoro Roronoa from One Piece

Zoro Roronoa (Image via Toei animation)

Zoro is a beloved figure because of his commitment to his objectives and undying loyalty to his squad. He is an expert swordsman, capable of wielding three swords at once, and possesses extraordinary power and stamina. Zoro's past is particularly tragic because after losing his companion and mentor, he lost his sense of direction and purpose.

He finally discovered a new purpose in becoming the finest swordsman in the entire world by joining Luffy's crew. Zoro is a favorite among anime fans because of his sense of humor and easygoing personality.

3) Itachi Uchiha from Naruto

Itachi (Image via Pierrot)

Over the course of the anime series Naruto, the terrible past of the character Itachi is gradually revealed. It is subsequently revealed that he killed his parents and the rest of his tribe to defend his younger brother Sasuke and the town from a coup. He was initially portrayed as a villain who massacred his entire clan.

Itachi is a skilled user of the Sharingan, a potent eye technique that enables him to mimic and foresee the motions of his opponents. He is also in possession of Mangekyo Sharean, which grants him access to even more potent powers. Itachi is a tough foe thanks to his brains and strategic thinking.

2) Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman (Image via Mappa Studios)

Levi is renowned for his outstanding leadership and battle prowess. He has a good sense of tactics and strategy and is a brilliant swordsman who can take on several Titans at once. Because of his difficult upbringing and forced recruitment into the Survey Corps as a young boy, Levi's past is tragic.

But his experiences have made him a strong, resolute individual who will stop at nothing to defend humanity. He is a fan favorite due to his no-nonsense demeanor and dry sense of humor.

1) Vegeta from Dragon Ball

Vegeta (Image via Toei animation)

Due to his intricate character arc, Vegeta is one of the most well-known supporting characters in anime history. He begins as a vicious antagonist who is fixated on destroying Goku to establish his superiority as the Saiyan prince. He does, however, gradually grow sensitive and exhibit lapses of sensitivity and compassion.

He suffers from the shame of his previous deeds and works hard to change for the sake of his loved ones. Vegeta is one of the few figures who can equal Goku in strength, hence his strength is likewise remarkable.

Conclusion

Although by no means comprehensive, we hope that this list has provided some insight into the amazing supporting characters that have helped anime become so successful over the years.

Here are a few honorable mentions for those who just missed the cut: Jiraiya, Grell Sutcliff, and Piccolo from Naruto, Black Butler, and Dragon Ball respectively. Additionally, by demonstrating that they are formidable and endearing, these characters have cemented their position in the hearts of anime fans all across the world.

