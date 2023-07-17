Black Clover season 5 rumors finally reveal a potential release window

The release of Black Clover season 5 hasn't yet been confirmed by Studio Pierrot, and no official statement about the renewal of the series has been released by the production studio. However, rumors have been floating all over social media about the potential release window for the upcoming season.

The Twitter leaker, @oecuf0, has revealed that the Black Clover anime has been green-lit for season 5 and will be returning very soon. The leaker, however, didn't mention any specific year or date for the series return.

However, fans are eagerly anticipating the show's potential return in 2024, fueled by hints from a leaker suggesting an early release.

Black Clover season 5 is rumored to be releasing as early as 2024

Studio Pierrot has produced four seasons of the Black Clover anime, with season 4 being released in March 2021. The anime went on a hiatus following season 4, as the show had caught up with the plot of the manga. The anime has been on a break ever since, with the Black Clover manga being released weekly.

The show has been on hiatus for three years. During this time, Studio Pierrot has published plenty of manga chapters, providing them with enough content to adapt to Black Clover season 5. Despite having enough material, no official statement has been made by Studio Pierrot about the renewal of the Black Clover anime.

Buzzard @buzzardYTC We've got a strong indication from multiple leakers that the Black Clover anime has been decided to return!



We know nothing more than that and this info is not official but still extremely exciting!!!



I hope the staff get the time they need to make the spade arc look perfect!!

However, rumors have been circulating on Twitter about the anime making a return soon. Multiple leakers have indicated that the Black Clover anime will be returning for a fifth season soon. No specific details about the upcoming season such as the release date and episode count have been revealed so far.

Fans believe that Black Clover season 5 will be released as early as the latter half of 2024. It takes almost 9-12 months to animate a 12-episode anime, which brings the release date to summer 2024. The leaks indicate that the show will return soon and "soon" can only be classified as having a 2024 release.

Zeus @Promithean11



Hopefully the staff will be given enough time If Black Clover really does return next year I hope it’s seasonal with 12/13 episodes because Spade arcs needs to be done Justice. Magna vs Dante,Asta/Liebe vs Lilth/Nahamah, Noelle vs Megicula,Yuno vs Zenon,Everyone vs LuciferoHopefully the staff will be given enough time

Studio Pierrot is currently busy animating Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War which might be the reason they haven't announced the renewal of Black Clover season 5 yet. The one thing fans can be certain of right now is that the return of Asta and his friends is right around the horizon.

Black Clover season 5 will likely adapt the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, as the story of this arc was already set in motion in the last three episodes of season 4. It remains to be seen whether Studio Pierrot will animate the show on a seasonal or weekly basis.

Some fans believe that by making Black Clover into a season anime and dividing it into cours, Studio Pierrot will be able to focus on the quality of the animation. It will also help in improving the pacing of the show and will eliminate the need to create filler episodes. Pierrot already has already used this formula with Bleach which has turned out to be a roaring success, so they might do it for Black Clover as well.

