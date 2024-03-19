Black Clover chapter 370: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Black Clover chapter 370 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 12 am JST. With the manga series now being serialized in Shueisha's quarterly Jump GIGA magazine, the upcoming chapter will be released in Spring 2024. Black Clover chapter 370 can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and Viz Media's Shonen Jump platforms.

The previous chapter saw Asta joining Yuno to fight Lucius in a handicap fight. In the meantime, Luck and Magna used their pseudo-anti-magic abilities to fight another Lucius. The duo used Soul Chain Team Deathmatch to chip away Lucius' mana and defeated him with a combination spell.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 370 release date and time

Luck and Magna as seen in Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Black Clover chapter 370 will be released on Monday, April 29, 2024, in most countries worldwide. However, for readers in Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 12 am JST.

Following the release of Black Clover chapter 369, fans had been waiting for an announcement about the manga's next chapter. For this, fans were hoping to learn some news about the Jump GIGA Spring issue. Surprisingly, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website casually updated the release date for the manga's next chapter, revealing the release date for the magazine's Spring issue.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 370 will be released internationally at the following times due to simulpub:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Monday April 29 Central Standard Time 9 am Monday April 29 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Monday April 29 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Monday April 29 Central European Time 4 pm Monday April 29 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Monday April 29 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Monday April 29 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday April 30

Where to read Black Clover chapter 370?

Asta and Yuno as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 370 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms and VIZ Media's platforms.

All platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters of a manga as many times as they want for free. The only exception to this is MANGA Plus' mobile application that allows fans to read the other chapters for free as well, albeit only once.

If fans want to read the chapters repeatedly, they will have to purchase a premium membership. That is also the case for VIZ Media's website and Shonen Jump mobile application. Meanwhile, MANGA Plus' website offers no option to read any chapter other than the first three and latest three chapters.

Black Clover chapter 369 Recap

Yuno and Asta as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 369, titled A United Front, saw Asta and Yuno fight against four Lucius Zogratis-es. Right after, Lucius revealed that, despite Asta's arrival, there was no hope for the Clover Kingdom's win as he had eleven versions of himself, three paladins, and several angels as part of his army.

The manga then saw Luck and Magna team up against one of the Lucius Zogratis-es using their pseudo-anti-magic. During this, the duo trapped Lucius in Magna's Soul Chain Team Deathmatch, chipped away his mana, and defeated him using a combination spell.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 370?

Noelle Silva as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Unlike the previous chapter which only had 29 pages, the upcoming Black Clover chapter 370 is touted to have around 50 pages. Manga chapters in Jump GIGA generally have 50-60 pages. However, the previous Black Clover chapter had a low page count because the chapter was set to be part of Black Clover Volume 36 and needed to have a particular page count.

With that, fans can expect the upcoming manga chapter to feature a lot of events. Firstly, the manga could see Noelle Silva react to Asta's return. She had been worried sick about his disappearance. Hence, the manga might focus on her. With that, fans can expect to catch a glimpse of Noelle vs Paladin Acier.

Ichika and Sukehiro as seen in Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Otherwise, the upcoming manga chapter could also focus on Ichika and Sukehiro. They had been separated for a really long time. Hence, either one of the Yami siblings is bound to have something important to say.

If not, the upcoming chapter could focus on Nacht & Ichika vs Morgen, Mereoleona vs Morris, or some other fight featuring the Black Bulls.

