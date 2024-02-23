Black Clover: Yami Sukehiro is yet to realize his full potential as he lacks one ultimate move

Ever since Black Clover manga began its Final Saga, the manga has seen a lot of developments take place. These developments include the creation of Paladins and the return of Yami Sukehiro's deceased friend Morgen Faust as one of Lucius's main subordinates.

As expected, Paladin Morgen Faust was set up in a fight against his former senior Yami Sukehiro. Unfortunately for Yami, his former partner received a huge boost in mana and abilities from Lucius Zogratis leading up to his defeat against the Paladin.

That said, as evident from the manga, there is still hope for a comeback from Yami as he has yet to realize his full potential. This is because he hasn't yet mastered the one ultimate move that originated from his home country.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover: Zetten might be the key to Yami Sukehiro's possible power-up

Morgen and Yami as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

While everyone knows Yami Sukehiro as the strong and reliable captain of the Black Bulls, fans have yet to see him have a distinctive power-up. The character has learned techniques such as mana zone and displayed attacks such as Dark Cloaked Deep Black Blade, Death Thrust, Black Moon, etc. However, he has yet to receive a distinctive power-up in terms of an ultimate form in the manga.

Meanwhile, several other characters have attained new forms throughout the manga. This is not just the case of the series' protagonists but also older captain-level Magic Knights like Charlotte Roselei and Mereoleona Vermillion. Thus, it is odd that Yami Sukehiro, who is one of the four main characters of Black Clover, has yet to receive a form.

Ichika and Yami as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, this stint could soon be over as the manga series might see Yami Sukehiro hone the Zetten technique. While the Black Bulls captain is originally from the Land of the Sun (Hino Country), he had to leave the country at the age of 13 to safeguard his sister and take the blame for the end of his clan members. Hence, Yami Sukehiro never got to learn Zetten.

Meanwhile, as evident from the manga, the Ryuzen Seven characters are capable of using Zetten and honing their skills according to their Yojutsu type. Honing the technique has also seen Yami Ichika attain a form called Dark Yojutsu: Dark Cloaked Black Warrior. Considering that her brother Sukehiro shares the same Magic Type, there is a good chance that he too can attain such a form.

Yami Sukehiro as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

With Ichika Yami coming to the Clover Kingdom to aid his brother Sukehiro in fighting Paladin Morgen Faust, there is a good chance that Yami Sukehiro could learn to use Zetten after observing his sister Ichika use it. Such a development is bound to provide the Black Bulls Captain with a new ultimate move that will see him surpass his limits in a way no one could imagine.

Therefore, considering that Yami Sukehiro has yet to learn Zetten in the Black Clover manga, there is a good chance that fans have yet to see him at his best.