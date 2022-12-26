Black Clover: Every member of the Ryuzen Seven and their Yojutsu

With Black Clover finally having introduced all the Ryuzen Seven members, fans will hopefully see them in action in future chapters. For now, the manga has shown five of the seven members fighting the Sacred Dragon together while the other two members were giving Asta some Zetten training.

The Ryuzen Seven is a group of seven powerful mages in the Land of the Sun, where they act as guardians of the country and are under the direct command of the Shogun Ryudo Ryuya. While, unlike the Shogun, they all have Yoryoku, they still respect Ryuya and his command.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

1) Yami Ichika

Yami Ichika as seen in Black Clover (Image via Twitter/@Nebula5Art)

Yami Ichika is the younger sister of Black Bulls captain Yami Sukehiro, who has a similar demeanor and often tends to resort to physical violence. She hated her brother for annihilating the Yami clan, after which he abandoned her. Thus, she is indebted to Ryuya, who became her benefactor.

Similar to Yami Sukehiro, Yami Ichika uses Dark Yojutsu (Magic), through which she generates and manipulates the element of darkness. Some of her abilities that have been introduced include her armor, Dark Cloaked Black Warrior, and her attack spells - Black Star and Black Crescent Moon.

2) Hanegatsuji Jozo

Hanegatsuji Jozo as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hanegatsuji Jozo is one of the Ryuzen Seven who first appeared alongside Komari and Daizaemon to train Asta. He is quite conservative and takes his identity as a ninja seriously. He prefers to wear a mask and a stealthy outfit rather than a flashy outfit, as worn by Komari.

Hanegatsuji Jozo uses Wind Yojutsu (Magic), through which he generates and manipulates the natural element. Up until now, he has only revealed one of his abilities called Killing Kakara Blade.

3) O'oka Daizaemon

O'oka Daizaemon as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

O'oka Daizaemon is one of the Ryuzen Seven, who ends up shouting and laughing loudly due to his boisterous personality. While he has a monk-like appearance, he was shown to have lecherous thoughts when the Ryuzen Seven spoke about Komari's flashy outfits.

O'oka Daizaemon uses Earth Yojutsu (Magic), through which he generates and manipulates earth. So far, he has only revealed one of his abilities called Giant King of Wisdom, which summoned a huge monk-like statue.

4) Imari Komari

Imari Komari is one of the Ryuzen Seven and is known for her flashiness. She has an energetic personality and wants to liven up any situation and people of the country.Her appearance and clothing are way off from what a ninja is expected to wear, which bothers Jozo but is welcomed by Daizaemon.

Imari Komari uses Lightning Yojutsu (Magic), through which she generates and manipulates lightning. Until now, she has revealed one of her abilities called Diamond Yasha Princess ☆ Fivefold Dance, which saw her move very fast, similar to Luck Voltia.

5) Kezokaku Ginnojomorifuyu

Kezokaku Ginnojomorifuyu as seen in Black Clover (Image via Twitter/@Derxon2)

Kezokaku Ginnojomorifuyu is one of the Ryuzen Seven, who normally seems timid and self-deprecating. However, whenever she draws her sword, her personality instantly changes as she becomes bloodthirsty and confident.

Kezokaku Ginnojomorifuyu uses Snow Yojutsu (Magic), through which she generates and manipulates snow. Additionally, she has exceptional speed and is able to cut an opponent before they could even react. She has only shown one of her abilities in the manga, which is called Silver Fox in Blood-Dyed Robes.

6) Tenmanyashiki Fujio

Tenmanyashiki Fujio is one of the Ryuzen Seven, who, upon Shogun Ryudo Ryuya's request, assists Asta's Zetten training alongside Yosuga. He seems to have a calm nature. Moreover, a cat is often seen sitting on his shoulder.

Tenmanyashiki Fujio uses Reinforcement Yojutsu (Magic), through which he can enhance the abilities of his allies. He plays his biwa to cast his spells, helping his allies to have longer durability and relieve their exhaustion.

7) Mushogatake Yosuga

Yosuga as seen in Black Clover (Image via Twitter/@Derxon2)

As one of the Ryuzen Seven, Mushogatake Yosuga starts training Asta in Zetten, alongside Fujio, upon Shogun Ryudo Ryuya's request. He is known as the strongest member of the Ryuzen Seven and is quite confident about his swordsman skills.

While Mushogatake Yosuga's Yojutsu hasn't officially been revealed in the manga, it can be assumed that he has a similar magic attribute to the Elf leader Licht, who possessed Sword Magic. Until fans get to see more of him in the manga, they can only assume his Yojutsu.

