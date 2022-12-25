Black Clover chapter 346: The extent of Ryuya's Tengentsu revealed, the Ryuzen battle against the sacred dragon

Black Clover chapter 346 was officially released on Sunday, December 25, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the Ryuzen Seven’s battle against Sister Lily’s forces. While Asta is unfortunately absent from the chapter, fans still seem somewhat satisfied with the issue’s events and pacing.

A significant highlight from Black Clover chapter 346 is the reveal of each of the Ryuzen Seven’s Magic Attributes, at least amongst those currently fighting Sister Lily’s group. With this, fans are finally starting to get an idea of just how strong and talented these highly praised fighters are.

Black Clover chapter 346 sees Asta absent as issue focuses on Ryuzen Seven vs. Sister Lily, powers of each of the former present

Black Clover chapter 346: The people’s faith in the Ryuzen Seven

Black Clover chapter 346 opens with a portion of the Hino Country’s population watching the battle against the sacred dragon from afar. Most are in disbelief that the legend is real, before some begin reminding others that the Shogun, Ryudo Ryuya, instructed all of them to head to Honshu.

Someone responds by asking how the Ryuzen Seven and Ryuya could possibly find a way to deal with a monster on the level of the sacred dragon. However, an older gentleman tells everyone to have faith, saying the Ryuzen Seven and Ryuya will definitely find a way to handle the situation and ensure everyone’s safety.

Black Clover chapter 346 then cuts to the battlefield itself, where Sister Lily and Kezokaku Ginnojomorifuyu are still locked in combat. Kezokaku continues to laugh as Sister Lily seems to try and restrain her with her Spatial Magic. However, Lily is shown to be unsuccessful in this endeavor, with a transformed Ichika seemingly saving the day for Kezokaku.

Ichika reprimands Kezokaku for always going too far when she’s not thinking, while Sister Lily comments on the marvelous Magic Power Kezokaku has. She asks if it’s okay for the two to be matched up against one another, which prompts one of the dragon’s heads to rush after Kezokaku and launch a massive blast at her.

Black Clover chapter 346 then sees Lily giddily remind them that if nothing is done, the sacred dragon will destroy everything in sight. Three of the five heads are seen looming over the town and the Ryuzen Seven members minus Kezokaku, as Ichika says that it won’t happen since they’re led by an all-seeing master.

The issue then takes a brief flashback to Ryuya’s notifying the Ryuzen Seven that war is set to break out. He explains that the enemy is Lucius’ subordinates, called Paladins, and explains that all three have great skills, and the Ryuzen Seven are their only matches. He explains that Sister Lily uses Water and Spatial Magic, while the one suspected to be Heath Grice uses Ice Magic (further supporting this theory).

Black Clover chapter 346: Faith rewarded

Ryuya seems to guess that the last Paladin, Yrul, has some kind of magic that lets them control Magical Beasts. However, based on the way he says it, he seems unsure about this. Ryuya then explains their intent to break the seal on the sacred dragon, saying that they’ll be here by the morning.

The Ryuzen Seven members excitedly say that they should go and take them down now. However, in Black Clover chapter 346, Ryuya tells them that the plan is to save the people first, since rushing into a fight without preparation will cause collateral damage inherently. Ryuya also points out that the enemy is capable of bringing the dead back to life, possibly resulting in more Paladins.

Ryuya once more emphasizes that they need to think about the lives of the people, explaining that the plan is to evacuate everyone from Goshu and intercept the enemy and sacred dragon there. Kezokaku and Imari Komari are shown to be apprehensive about facing the legendary beast. However, Ryuya laughs and says that it’s the strongest enemy they’ve ever faced, but he has confidence that they’ll win.

Black Clover chapter 346 returns to the present, where all five members are rushing the Sacred Dragon after remembering and being spurred on by Ryuya’s words. Kezokaku is seemingly swallowed by one head, but uses a Zetten to escape while activating her Snow Yojutsu: Blood-Stained Silver Fox spell.

O’oka Daizaemon is then seen using his Earth Yojutsu: Wisdom King Buddhist Priest spell, transforming him into a giant, menacing stone Buddha. Hanegatsuji Jozo uses his Wind Yojutsu: Gale Rakshasa Blade spell here, slicing one of the heads into over a dozen pieces. Komari then uses her Lightining Yojutsu: Vajra Yakshahime Five-Fold Dance spell on another head.

Finally, Black Clover chapter 346 sees Ichika use the previously debuted Dark Yojutsu: Black Crescent Moon spell, but this time on a scale massive enough to cleanly slice a head off. With this, the Sacred Dragon is now headless, with Sister Lily standing in awe at one of the most powerful mages of the Hino Country. The issue ends as Ichika tells Lily that Ryuya believes in them, and so they’ll never give up.

Black Clover chapter 346: In summation

Despite no appearances from Asta whatsoever in the issue, Black Clover chapter 346 is still an exciting and engaging issue that moves the Ryuzen Seven’s battle forward in a major way. While the sacred dragon does seem to have been defeated at the end of the issue, it’s incredibly likely that the beast will be revived once again by Yrul.

Black Clover chapter 346 is also incredibly exciting for showing the specialty spells of five members of the Ryuzen Seven. Similarly, fans finally have a good idea of just how strong these warriors truly are, with each clearly being a massively dangerous threat in their own right despite their personality quirks.

Finally, Black Clover chapter 346 is likely the beginning of the setup necessary for Asta’s return. With the Ryuzen Seven likely set to be spent after using their strongest spells, a second round against the sacred dragon and Lily and her Paladins may not be viable for most. With this, Asta can return with perfect timing, set to save the day and debut his perfect Zetten in one fell swoop.

