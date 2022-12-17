Black Clover movie stills released after Jump Festa 2023

Following the series’ appearance at Jump Festa 2023, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King film staff have released several stills from the upcoming film. These feature new locations and characters, in addition to highlighting fan favorites such as Noelle Silva, Asta, Yuno Grinberryall, and Yami Sukehiro.

While the trailer released at the series’ Jump Festa 2023 panel was somewhat disappointing, Black Clover fans are raving over the movie stills that have since been released. In fact, many are going so far as to say they prefer these to the trailer itself.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Black Clover official movie stills.

Black Clover official movie stills focus on new introductions and old acquaintances

The first set of stills for the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King anime film features Noelle Silva, Asta, Yuno Grinberryall, and Yami Sukehiro. Based on the various expressions and backgrounds seen in each still, all four shots appear to show the three characters in the midst of a combat scenario.

Asta, Noelle, and Yami also seem to be in the same location, whereas Yuno seems to be on an entirely different battleground. This could possibly suggest that the Black Bull and Golden Dawn squads will be splitting up to cover more ground. In turn, this would suggest that Konrad Leto isn't the only foe Asta and company will encounter in the movie.

The following set of Black Clover movie stills shows what looks to be a brand new female character, Julius Novachrono, a previously unseen location, and a new Grimoire. The previously stated new female character is almost certainly an ally of Konrad Leto, who appears to be the film's main antagonist.

Julius Novachrono is also depicted in the shot appearing to be surrounded by runes of some kind as a clover-shaped light source appears in front of him. The new location, meanwhile, could possibly be Konrad Leto’s base of operations for the film, or possibly where he and other former Wizard Kings are buried. Finally, the new Grimoire is most likely to be an enemy’s, with Konrad Leto being the most likely owner.

Former Wizard Kings :

• Conrad Leto

• Edward Avalanche

• Princia Funny Bunny

• Jester Garandros

• Jester Garandros Black Clover Movie Official StillsFormer Wizard Kings :• Conrad Leto • Edward Avalanche• Princia Funny Bunny • Jester Garandros https://t.co/svcejWQSbb

The third and final set of stills depicts the various former Wizard Kings who will appear in the film, as well as provides the first hint that multiple Wizard Kings will appear. Konrad Leto is obviously showcased here, with the new additions being Edward Avalanche, Princia Funny Bunny, and Jester Garandos.

With this, it appears that Asta and the group will have a number of enemies to deal with in the eagerly anticipated upcoming anime film.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover film and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

