Black Clover manga delayed yet again, gets a new release date

With Black Clover manga author Yuki Tabata facing a series of personal problems, the manga has been repeatedly delaying the release of its chapter. Now, finally, according to a leak put out by reputed Twitter leakers @Diab_26 and @nite_baron, Black Clover manga is set to be delayed yet again, with the new release date set for Monday, December 26, at 12 am JST.

The previous chapter saw Asta getting trained in Zetten by two Ryuzen Seven members - Yosuga and Fujio. Meanwhile, the other Ryuzen Seven members decided to take on the three Paladins who attacked the Land of the Sun with a huge focus on Ginnojomorifuyu, who was seen getting bloodthirsty only after taking out her sword.

Black Clover chapter 346 delayed by two weeks

It was only recently that manga author Yuki Tabata took a two-week hiatus after his daughter was hospitalized to get her wisdom tooth removed.

After she was discharged from the hospital, Black Clover author's family was hit with another sickness as their family dog got diarrhea, ruining all the sheets at home. While his wife is still doing fine, it seems like the recent events have also affected her mentally.

Asta wondering if Yuno could have save Sister Lily, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

With all such events happening with Yuki Tabata's family, it was a given that Black Clover would go on a two-week hiatus. Hopefully, Yuki Tabata will be able to return soon to continue the series.

What happened last time?

Black Clover chapter 345, titled Unprepared, saw Ryudo Ryuya warning Asta and Ichika about the paladins that have dropped in on the Land of the Sun, following which Ichika joined four other Ryuzen Seven members to face them.

Yosuga Mushogatake training Asta in Zetten as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Asta was set to complete his Zetten training with Yosuga Mushogatake and Fujio Tenmanyashiki. While Yosuga fought Asta to trigger his Zetten training, Fujio kept using his ability to keep recharging Asta's strength.

This is when he was shown to have some doubts about his strength and his potential to defeat Lucius. Asta started doubting whether Yuno would be able to protect Sister Lily during Lucius's attack.

Kezokaku Ginnojomorifuyu as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Lastly, fans also got to see a glimpse of another new Ryuzen Seven member, Kezokaku Ginnojomorifuyu. She seemed very timid at first, however, she became menacingly bloodthirsty when she took out her sword to fight Paladin Sister Lily.

