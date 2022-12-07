Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie key visual leaks ahead of time

With the Black Clover manga being delayed yet again, fans are now excited as Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie's key visual got leaked ahead of time by reputed Black Clover Twitter leakers @nite_baronX and @Diab_26.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is an anime-original movie produced by Studio Pierrot. It is set to air internationally on Netflix on March 31, 2023. While the anime movie already has a teaser trailer out, fans are looking forward to a full trailer, giving out more details about the movie, and the same is set to be released next week.

Black Clover movie key visual leak shows new characters set to appear in the movie

nite・BCSpoilers @nite_baronX #BCSpoilers "My magic is not giving up"; Black Clover - The Sword of the Wizard King Movie Key Visual!!! #BCSpoilers "My magic is not giving up"; Black Clover - The Sword of the Wizard King Movie Key Visual!!! https://t.co/osEV7CIUj9

The reputed Black Clover Twitter leakers @nite_baronX and @Diab_26 have released the new key visual for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, which features a host of characters.

While the key visual features several known characters, such as Asta, Yuno, Noelle Silva, Yami Sukehiro, Fuegoleon Vermillion, Mereoleona Vermillion, Nozel Silva, and Julius Novachrono, it also features new characters, such as the former Wizard King Conrad Leto and three previously unannounced characters.

AnimeHub @animehub21

#ブラッククローバー “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” anime film additional character called Konrad Leto voiced by Toshihiko Seki (March 31 2023) “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” anime film additional character called Konrad Leto voiced by Toshihiko Seki (March 31 2023)#ブラッククローバー https://t.co/97yfWGXYps

While nothing about them has been revealed in the leaks, through their attire, they do look like royalty, possibly other former Wizard Emperors. Chances are that the forthcoming movie is set to feature several Wizard Kings and Queens, with Conrad Leto being the most wicked out of them all.

Black Clover movie trailer is set to be released next week

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron #BCSpoilers Movie Trailer coming during Jump Festa next week. There will be a live stream. #BCSpoilers Movie Trailer coming during Jump Festa next week. There will be a live stream.

With the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King teaser trailer out on October 6, 2022, fans of the series have been excited about the official full trailer.

With the movie set to be released in about four months, reputed Black Clover Twitter leaker @nite_baron has leaked that the movie is set to receive a full trailer during the Jump Festa 2023 event next week.

With Black Clover Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 set to take place on Saturday, December 17, 2022, fans can expect the movie trailer to be released online between 11.15 am and 11.55 am.

Additionally, the same event will also be made available for live streaming online internationally.

Julius Novachrono as seen in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King teaser trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The final episode 170 of Black Clover anime was released on March 30, 2021, two years after which the movie is set to be released on Netflix internationally. Additionally, the movie will also be available for theater screenings in Japan. However, it is yet to be announced if the movie will receive a theatrical release.

Poll : 0 votes