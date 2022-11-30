Black Clover movie reveals new original character and her voice actor

With the spoilers from Black Clover chapter 345 nearly out, notable Black Clover manga leakers on Twitter @nite_baron & @Diab_26 have unveiled a new original character named Millie Maxwell, who is set to appear in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

The new announcements will be officially made by the manga through Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #52. The same was also revealed by the cast member who will voice the new character. The leaks also revealed some new merchandise that will be made available in Japan.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King to feature new anime-original character

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron #BCSpoilers Movie original character "Millie Maxwell", a Clover Kingdom researcher who works with Sally on magical tools research. Voiced by Marie Iitoyo, who's rather new as a voice actor. #BCSpoilers Movie original character "Millie Maxwell", a Clover Kingdom researcher who works with Sally on magical tools research. Voiced by Marie Iitoyo, who's rather new as a voice actor. https://t.co/1iOkJFBcNP

According to the leaks by the manga leakers on Twitter @nite_baron & @Diab_26, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will feature another anime-original character, Millie Maxwell.

She is a Clover Kingdom researcher who works with Sally on magical tools research. The same is also evident from her character design as she is seen wearing a lab coat, similar to Sally's, and has glasses that can be seen hanging from her neck.

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron #BCSpoilers comment from Tabata-sensei says he was very happy for Iitoyo-san to be selected as a voice actor for Millie Maxwell, and he's already seen her work in "Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe" and in various dramas. #BCSpoilers comment from Tabata-sensei says he was very happy for Iitoyo-san to be selected as a voice actor for Millie Maxwell, and he's already seen her work in "Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe" and in various dramas.

Also, according to the leaks, the character is set to be voiced by Marie Iitoyo, who's relatively new as a voice actor. However, she has already received the approval of manga author Yuki Tabata, who was impressed by her work in the TV mini-series, Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe, and many other dramas.

As mentioned above, Marie Iitoyo has only worked on a few anime as a voice actor. Some of them include Natsu e no Tunnel, Sayonara no Deguchi as Anzu Hanashiro, City Hunter Movie: Shinjuku Private Eyes as Ai Shindou, and Ani x Para: Anata no Hero wa Dare desu ka as Rin Nakamura.

Diab @Diab_26 “We will reveal new info about the movie in the next issue too, so look forward to it!!” #BCSpoilers will post the character soon “We will reveal new info about the movie in the next issue too, so look forward to it!!” #BCSpoilers will post the character soon https://t.co/zQSzBa4eoj

The magazine also revealed that additional information about the movie will also be featured in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Thus, the announcement asked fans to tune in to the manga next week.

Until then, fans of the series have a few extra pages from the manga's volume 33, as one can see illustrations of Lucius Zogratis, Sister Lily, Addramelech, Secre Swallowtail, Lumiere Silvamillion Clover, and Lucifero in different art styles.

Black Clover merch announced in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 52

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron #BCSpoilers Merch announced: Liebe & Nero stuffed toys (~$30), grimoire booklight (~$60), various acrylic art/posters, "Surpass your limits" badges (~$4) available in Japan. #BCSpoilers Merch announced: Liebe & Nero stuffed toys (~$30), grimoire booklight (~$60), various acrylic art/posters, "Surpass your limits" badges (~$4) available in Japan. https://t.co/v6VKb1CSlw

According to the leaks by Twitter user @nite_baron, the series is soon set to release some new merchandise. Hence, fans can soon purchase Liebe and Nero stuffed toys worth $30.

Other merchandise includes the grimoire booklight worth $60, acrylic art/posters, and the "Surpass your limits" badge worth $4.

With the release date for the movie inching closer every day, fans can expect more movie news and merchandise to be announced with the release of the upcoming chapters.

Poll : 0 votes