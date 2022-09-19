Black Clover: The Ryuzen Seven may be Asta's key to success

Black Clover’s latest issues have been a wild ride for fans and an exceptionally exciting way to kick off the series’ final arc. The most recent issues have revealed Yami Ichikawa as Yami Sukehiro’s younger sister, introducing her as one of the Ryuzen Seven.

While unconfirmed, many fans suspect the Ryuzen Seven to be the Hino Country’s equivalent of the Magic Knight Squad Captains, especially because Ichikawa is seen hanging around Ryuda. If true, then the group could be key to Asta’s success in his final fight against Lucius, and more so if Black Clover fans are correct in their assumption of the power Ichika recently used.

Follow along as this article explains why the Ryuzen Seven may be Asta’s key to success in Black Clover.

Black Clover’s latest warrior group could help Asta elevate his Ki proficiency, abilities to new heights

ABD @AnimeBallsDeep Weekly black clover appraisal tweet.



Tabata releasing bangers! ASTAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA TRAINING IN HINO COUNTRY! Weekly black clover appraisal tweet. Tabata releasing bangers! ASTAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA TRAINING IN HINO COUNTRY! https://t.co/EOx7lE7Zsg

With news that Asta will be going through a training arc during his time in Hino Country, many fans have expressed hope and desire for him to learn something new this time. While he’s had training arcs in the past, they typically amount to him becoming more physically fit or learning to utilize his devil host powers better.

However, Asta’s proficiency in Ki (seen throughout Black Clover), combined with his preparation to train in the country’s homeland, could change this status quo. Although unconfirmed, many suspect Yami Ichikawa’s recent display of strength to have been found in the use of Ki rather than the Sorcery power system.

If this ends up being true, then it will indicate that all of the Ryuzen Seven are equally proficient in Ki, similar to how the Magic Knight Squad Captains are all similarly strong. Furthermore, there may be different Ki attributes like Magic Attributes, potentially opening the door for Asta’s learning of several new, Ki-based techniques and attacks.

Akira @Ibicza #BCSpoilers

Ichika Goat 🥵

She’s really cool and she’s by!!



She is one of the seven members of 7 Ryuzen and Asta will be training with them to gain strength, excited to see them in the next chapters!! 🏻 Ichika Goat 🥵She’s really cool and she’s by!!She is one of the seven members of 7 Ryuzen and Asta will be training with them to gain strength, excited to see them in the next chapters!! #BCSpoilersIchika Goat 🥵🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥She’s really cool and she’s by!! She is one of the seven members of 7 Ryuzen and Asta will be training with them to gain strength, excited to see them in the next chapters!! ✌🏻 https://t.co/ztpdI2F7yG

Even if Ki isn't the focus of his training, there will likely be some Hino Country powerup, technique, or attack which Asta learns and can proficiently use in future battles. The Sorcery power system is another candidate for such a powerup, although some issues with this route would need to be addressed.

The chief concern with the Sorcery power system is that it has been made out to be essentially the same as the Magic system, only with scrolls instead of Grimoires. Hence, they may be both based on mana, which fans know Asta doesn't possess.

There would also be the issue of explaining why the Sorcery system doesn't rely on mana if it's meant to be a similar power system to the Clover Kingdom's. While having it based on Ki is possible, this would then necessitate a further explanation of Ki, what it is, and how it can fuel the fire that is the Hino Country's Sorcery power system.

🪰Jack OATz Order of the Fly🪰 @JackOATzDaGOAT Definitely think our boy or boys (Asta and/or Liebe) is connected to Hino Country.



This Devil Union armor with black hair is no accident. His wings look very dragon like too. Definitely think our boy or boys (Asta and/or Liebe) is connected to Hino Country. This Devil Union armor with black hair is no accident. His wings look very dragon like too. https://t.co/yLQeuSxT76

In either scenario, it's clear that the Ryuzen Seven are the key to Asta's success throughout the final stages of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata's Black Clover series. With their being the strongest seven warriors in all of Hino Country, it's doubtful that Asta won't learn anything from them during his training with them.

It won't necessarily be bad even if he doesn't receive any new powerups or skills via Ki or Sorcery and is instead sent into the same style of training arcs he was before. While it would require some much-needed explanation from Tabata on what makes this strength-training arc different from others, there's little doubt he'll find a way to reasonably answer this.

In any scenario, what's apparent is that the Hino Country's Ryuzen Seven are being built as the pathway to defeating Black Clover's ultimate antagonist. If this somehow ends up not being the case, then Tabata will certainly have a lot to answer to fans following this subarc's end.

