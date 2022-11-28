Black Clover chapter 344: Why Beast Magic seems familiar, explained

Black Clover chapter 344 was released on Sunday, November 27, bringing with it the exciting arrival of Sister Lily and her Paladins to the Land of the Sun. Upon arrival, fans learned that the Paladin, whom many had thought was either Revchi Salik or Rades Spirito, was revealed to be someone named Yrul.

Black Clover chapter 344 also saw Yrul use Beast Magic shortly after his formal introduction, which many fans may remember from earlier in the series. Vetto of the Eye of the Midnight Sun also used Beast Magic, most memorably in his fight against Asta, where both pushed each other to their absolute limits.

Beast Magic’s return in Black Clover chapter 344 has fans questioning potential Third Eye return for final arc

Upon arriving at the Land of the Sun and traversing through town, Black Clover chapter 344 sees Sister Lily, Yrul, and the third Paladin arrive at a torii gate-like structure. Here, the third Paladin (whom many fans suspect to be Heath Grice) uses some sort of Magic to crush the torii gate into smithereens.

This then seemingly allows Yrul to use his Beast Magic: Holy Howling spell, based on how Sister Lily asks him to do this. This prompts a five-headed dragon, seemingly made of water, to appear from the ocean in front of them. Sister Lily then elaborates that this “sacred dragon” will turn the Land of the Sun into a sacrifice for world peace.

Unfortunately, no further explanation of this scene is provided in Black Clover chapter 344, with fans left speculating about what they just witnessed. The most likely answer is that the spirit of the five-headed dragon from Ichika’s myth had its spirit restricted by the torii gate. The destruction of the torii most likely made the dragon’s spirit controllable via Yrul’s Beast Magic.

EL Corito @ELCorito4

Red Torri gate in Japan symbolizes vitality & protection against evil. This here was acting as the protection seal against the 5 headed dragon. They actually break it & use beast magic to wake the dragon.

#BlackClover344

#blackclover

#BC344 Tabata please just keep on cooking.Red Torri gate in Japan symbolizes vitality & protection against evil. This here was acting as the protection seal against the 5 headed dragon. They actually break it & use beast magic to wake the dragon. Tabata please just keep on cooking. Red Torri gate in Japan symbolizes vitality & protection against evil. This here was acting as the protection seal against the 5 headed dragon. They actually break it & use beast magic to wake the dragon. #BlackClover344#blackclover#BC344 https://t.co/4JcPExfThf

While this is certainly a new application of Beast Magic, it’s far from the first time fans have seen it used in the series. Vetto of the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s elite Third Eye fighter group first introduced Beast Magic to the series during the Seabed Temple arc. Vetto’s primary use for Beast Magic was in combination with Reinforcement Magic to make his body more durable and his attacks stronger.

Fans also saw Vetto use Demon Beast Magic, attained via the opening of his third eye. It’s essentially an augmented version of Beast Magic, allowing him to heal himself to impossible standards (such as regenerating an entire arm) while strengthening his durability and attacks.

Besides Vetto’s use of Demon Beast Magic, one key difference between Vetto and Yrul’s Beast Magic is in the Grimoires. While Vetto’s Grimoire was adorned with claw marks on the front and back covers and the spine, Yrul’s is completely blank. Combined with his use of the Holy Howling spell, this could indicate that Yrul’s Beast Magic is a much more purified form of Beast Magic than Vetto’s.

Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️ @R8Promethean #BlackClover #BC344



Looking at the 5 headed dragons again, I definitely needed to take a look again how much they tower everything, literal mountain sized if not bigger Looking at the 5 headed dragons again, I definitely needed to take a look again how much they tower everything, literal mountain sized if not bigger #BlackClover #BC344Looking at the 5 headed dragons again, I definitely needed to take a look again how much they tower everything, literal mountain sized if not bigger🔥 https://t.co/LFpfMuB9Vr

However, all this is speculative as of this article’s writing, with Black Clover chapter 344 providing no additional exposition or explanations of Yrul’s Beast Magic and how it may differ. As a result, fans will have to wait for Yuki Tabata to explain the differences and similarities more in the upcoming issues of the series.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes