Black Clover chapter 344: Dark Triad returns as Sister Lily and 2 new Paladins attack the Land of the Sun

Black Clover chapter 344 was released on Sunday, November 27, bringing with it the exciting introduction of what are likely to be the final three members of the Ryuzen Seven.

While two are very clearly introduced as members of the group, one suspicious background character on the issue is most likely the third and final member.

Speaking of groups, Black Clover chapter 344 also saw the Dark Triad return in a unique form which hasn’t been seen before in the series. Nevertheless, the Dark Triad are seemingly alive to the point of being able to use their Magic, as indicated by the Grimoires in front of them during their appearance in the issue.

Follow along as this article fully recaps the events of Black Clover chapter 344.

Black Clover chapter 344 sees Sister Lily’s group make landfall as Asta trains

Do old enemies return…?

Black Clover chapter 344 begins with Lucius Zogratis greeting Moris Libardirt, asking him how he’s doing. Moris, now missing his right arm, right eye, and both of his legs from the shin-down at worst, explains that he was dragged into Lucifero’s vessel when the Devil manifested. He credits Lucius with still being alive.

He then asks him why he was called here, with Lucius saying he wants to give him as much salvation as he’s currently capable of. The next panel sees three cocoons of magic surrounding Lucius’ throne, with Dark Triad members Zenon, Dante, and Vanica Zogratis revealed to be inside the cocoons. Their Grimoires are also out and seemingly active.

Lucius then touches Moris’ chest, prompting all his missing appendages and organs to grow back. The latter points out how Lucius’ god-like magic is beyond mere Recovery Magic, with the former Wizard King having created a human body. However, Black Clover chapter 344 then sees Lucius silently tap Moris on the head, seemingly brainwashing him.

Lucius commands Moris to use his “sorcery studies and modification magic” without restraint, as long as he does so “in service of the world’s true peace.” The latter easily agrees to this while walking away, prompting Lucius to call Sister Lily over. She, now in a more human state, approaches Lucius and asks what he wants.

Black Clover chapter 344 then sees Lucius explain that in the Land of the Sun, Hino Country, the future has begun to destabilize. He calls this an “inconvenient future” which “could threaten world peace,” asking Lily to take the Paladins with her and “cut that bad future short.” She happily agrees to this, prompting the issue to jump back into the present, where the three are descending on Hino Country.

Sister Lily tells the two Paladins that with how busy Lucius is, they should get rid of his concerns themselves, even if they’re small worries or not a big deal. The Paladin, who looks like Heath Grice, agrees, saying they can’t let even a few moments of his time be stolen. The three then float through a town, with Heath Grice Paladin commenting on how he can’t sense any humans.

Black Clover chapter 344: Ryuzen Seven vs. Sister Lily’s group

Black Clover chapter 344 then sees Sister Lily stop in front of what appears to be a torii gate, saying “that must be it” as she spots it. Heath Grice then raises his hand, apparently using some sort of magic here, and crushes the torii gate into smithereens. Sister Lily then tells the other Paladin, Yrul, to use his magic, prompting him to use the Beast Magic: Holy Howling spell.

The water where the Torii gate was begins to bubble in five places, when water suddenly shoots out and forms five dragon heads. Heath and Sister Lily then say that with the power of this “sacred dragon,” they plan to turn the Land of the Sun into a sacrifice for world peace. Suddenly, the four previously introduced Ryuzen Seven members appear, with one more yet-introduced member in tow.

Ichika comments on having never thought she’d fight against the legendary five-headed dragon, adding that as long as the Ryuzen Seven are here, they won’t let it lay a finger on Hino Country. Meanwhile, away in the Hino Country, a beaten and panting Asta is seen getting up off the floor, while someone teasingly calls him kid and asks if that’s all he has.

The speaker is then revealed to be a tall man with dark hair and scars all over his face, who introduces himself as the strongest member of the Ryuzen Seven. He tells Asta that nobody cares about his grit or how fired up he is, demanding that Asta show him what he can do.

Behind the unnamed man sits who is likely the last member of the Ryuzen Seven, playing a shamisen quietly as the issue comes to an end.

Black Clover chapter 344: In summation

Black Clover chapter 344 is, overall, an exciting and engaging issue that sets up an exciting foreseeable future for the series. Five of the Ryuzen Seven versus Sister Lily’s group and the five-headed dragon will undoubtedly be a fun fight. Even more exciting is the appearance of a yet-introduced member, meaning fans will likely get to meet her mid-action.

The prospect of Asta’s training potentially ending soon and him joining the fight against Sister Lily is also very exciting in concept, and can lead to some great character moments. Additionally, this will also likely be the debut of his Perfect Zetten, which fans have been dying to see for weeks now.

In any case, Black Clover chapter 344 makes for a great set-up issue for the next issue’s likely focus on both Asta’s new training and the Ryuzen Seven’s fight. While Ryudo Ryuya’s absence in this issue is awfully suspicious, fans can also expect him to return in the near future as Hino Country’s shogun.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes