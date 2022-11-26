Black Clover chapter 344: The Dark Triad Cocoon theory, explained

Black Clover chapter 344 spoilers and raw scans were released earlier this week, seemingly confirming a long-standing fan theory. Within the issue, fans saw that Lucius Zogratis had trapped siblings Dante, Zenon, and Vanica in what appeared to be cocoons made of some type of magical spell.

Black Clover chapter 344 also saw Moris Libardirt return, where Lucius appears to utilize his siblings’ magic to heal him in an extraordinary way. Simultaneously, this also confirms a previously established theory, setting up an exciting potential future for Lucius’ actions in the series.

Follow along as this article fully explains the Dark Triad Cocoon theory in its entirety with this new information from Black Clover chapter 344.

Black Clover chapter 344 confirms Dark Triad Cocoon theory, implicitly confirms previous theory as well

Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️ @R8Promethean #BCSpoilers



Dark Triad is back!! So the cocoon theory were true all along huh Dark Triad is back!! So the cocoon theory were true all along huh #BCSpoilers Dark Triad is back!! So the cocoon theory were true all along huh https://t.co/yax3SkCsju

Black Clover chapter 344 begins with Lucius Zogratis sitting on his throne, asking Moris Libardirt how he’s feeling. Moris, who is bound in a wheelchair, has seemingly lost both legs, his right arm, and his right eye as a result of getting mixed up in Lucifero’s manifestation. He thanks Lucius, saying he’s only alive right now because of him.

Lucius then explains that he wants to help Moris, revealing that his siblings are individually trapped in three separate magic cocoons behind him. All of the cocoons join at his throne, based on the direction of the branch-like appendages. Closeups of the three siblings show them to be not quite alive, but not quite dead either, with Vanica and Dante clearly in some sort of Devil Union state.

Black Clover chapter 344 also shows that each of the three have their Grimoires out, indicating their ability to still use Body, Blood, and Bone Magic. Lucius is then seen touching Moris’ chest while using some type of magic. Suddenly, Moris' right eye fully grows back at once, with his right arm and both legs following suit.

🐝 is waiting Baizhu @dottoresbee "Ahah cocoons were for lucifero goodbye dark triad"



Bruh...he used the half of the worm...not a cocoon....also he cares only about himself, as if other devils would have this honour "Ahah cocoons were for lucifero goodbye dark triad"Bruh...he used the half of the worm...not a cocoon....also he cares only about himself, as if other devils would have this honour https://t.co/jA3MzfNSZW

The excited Moris points out how Lucius’ healing is far beyond mere Recovery Magic, going so far as to say that Lucius has created entire human bodies with his skills and powers. With this, it’s confirmed that Lucius Zogratis is indeed keeping his siblings in a state of limbo between life and death in order to use their magic.

Furthermore, it confirms a theory introduced prior to Black Clover chapter 344, which speculated that one of Lucius’ goals was to completely rebuild humanity and the human body. The theory originally speculated that he would do this in combination with his siblings since the four of them combined possess Bone, Blood, Body, and Soul Magic.

With the latest issue’s alleged events showcasing Lucius’ healing of Moris to the point of regenerating limbs, both theories have been seemingly confirmed. This also sets up exciting possibilities and potentials for Lucius’ goals and actions throughout the series' final stage. A major question stemming from this latest issue’s events is whether or not Lucius is able to alter one’s compatibility with mana.

If able to do so, fans may see him try and "correct" the world’s mistake, meaning Asta, by giving him the power to use mana as a sort of white flag. There’s also the exact opposite possibility, which could see Lucius eliminate all other contenders from fighting him by stripping them of their compatibility with mana. This, in turn, would make Asta the only possibility of victory versus Lucius.

However, this is all speculative, with the official release of Black Clover chapter 344 still to come. Despite how accurate spoilers and raw scans have been in the past for the series, fans should wait for the official release to confirm these aforementioned events before jumping to conclusions.

Follow along for more Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes