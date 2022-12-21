Black Clover chapter 346 spoilers: Ryuzen Seven vs the Paladins begin, new powers are revealed

Ahead of Black Clover chapter 346's official release this week, its spoilers are finally out, as fans have been waiting for any updates about the manga for the last three weeks. Unfortunately, the manga will be on a break again next week, meaning fans will be left waiting for the same for the next two weeks.

The previous chapter saw Asta getting trained in Zetten by Ryuzen Seven members Yosuga and Fujio. Fujio kept healing Asta as his training with Yosuga continued so that Asta could keep fighting. Elsewhere, the other five Ryuzen Seven members were ready to fight the Sacred Dragon.

Black Clover chapter 346 spoilers hint at Ryudo Ryuya's powers

Sister Lily in her Paladin form (Image via Twitter/@CoffeeLover1345)

Black Clover chapter 346 will open with the Land of the Sun citizens looking terrified after they witness the Legendary Five-Headed Sacred Dragon right before their eyes. They were worried about the Shogun Ryudo Ryuya as they hoped that everything would turn out fine.

The scene then cuts to the battlefield, where Kezokaku tried attacking Paladin Sister Lily. The Paladin tried to attack Kezokaku using her Spatial magic. However, the Ryuzen Seven member was able to evade the attack easily - even Ichika remarks about Kezokaku's speed when she takes out her blade.

Paladin Sister Lily cynically comments on how it might be better if Kezokaku were not to evade the Sacred Dragon's attack, as it could cause a lot of damage, following which the dragon's attack is shown to destroy a nearby mountain.

Then a flashback is revealed where the Shogun Ryuya Ryudo had already warned the Ryuzen Seven about everything that was about to happen - the enemy attack, the war that was about to break out, the enemies being Paladins, and their master, Lucius Zogratis.

The flashback itself is from an event that took place the previous day, meaning that Ryuya saw the future half a day ahead and warned the Ryuzen Seven members so that they could prepare for the same. Ryuya also elaborated on the enemy's powers and that the five-headed dragon's seal was set to be broken.

Ryuya also conveyed to the Ryuzen Seven that the priority was to save the citizens, after which they were to fight the five-headed dragon as the enemy was stronger than ever. However, Ryuya knew that they were going to win the battle.

Black Clover chapter 346 then returned to the battle as all five Ryuzen Seven members used their abilities against the five-headed dragon. While Ichika was the one who finished off the dragon with her Dark Yojutsu: Black Crescent Moon, the other Ryuzen Seven members showed off their abilities for the first time.

Kezokaku has Snow Yojutsu and used her spell "White silver fox in blood-dyed kimono," Daizaemon used his Earth Yojutsu spell "Wisdom King Buddhist Priest," Komari used her Lightning Yojutsu spell "Thunderbolt Yakshahime 5-fold dance," and Jozo used his Wind Yojutsu.

All five of their attacks combined to defeat the Sacred Dragon, following which Sister Lily looked amazed by the Ryuzen Seven's performance.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 346

With Black Clover chapter 346 about to have the battle between the Ryuzen Seven and the Sacred Dragon finish, the next chapter could see the Land of the Sun mages fight the Paladins. Given that the fans were shown their abilities, the next chapter could focus on each character a bit more. The next chapter could also follow up with Asta and his Zetten training.

